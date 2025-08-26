Bruno Guimaraes against Liverpool. | Getty Images

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes delivered a strong message to supporters following Monday’s 3-2 defeat against Liverpool at St James’ Park.

Guimaraes scored Newcastle’s first goal of the new season to reduce Liverpool’s lead after Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike made it 2-0 to the visitors.

Despite Newcastle being reduced to 10 men for all of the second half following Anthony Gordon’s red card, they were able to find a way back into the game with Guimaraes key to the comeback.

William Osula came off the bench to grab an 88th minute equaliser only for Liverpool’s 16-year-old substitute Rio Ngumoha to step up and score a 100th minute winner.

The defeat leaves Newcastle sitting 16th in the Premier League table with one point from their opening two games. But once again, the performance left plenty to be encouraged by despite the obvious striker issues facing the club at the moment.

With the narrative surrounding Alexander Isak and his self-imposed exile from Newcastle’s first-team in a bid to force a move away from the club, Guimaraes was keen to get a message across to supporters ahead of the game.

Bruno Guimaraes sends powerful NUFC message

In his pre-match programme notes, Guimaraes wrote: “For me, representing Newcastle United and our supporters makes me as proud as it did on my first day here,” he added. “It's always been an honour to play for you because you have been so good for me, but also my father, my family.

“Both of my children are Geordies and it's a privilege to be captain of this club and to wear the black and white shirtI've always said that i wanted to put my name in the history of the club, and with what we achieved last season, I hope I've done that but I'm hungry for more and i don't want to stop I want to keep winning and keep making history.

“Cal Wilson and Martin Dúbravka, who have left the club in recent weeks, have also written their names into the club's history and we can't be more thankful for what they have done for Newcastle United. It was a pleasure to work with them and I wish them the best of luck for the future.”

Bruno Guimaraes delivers message after Newcastle United defeat

After the match, Guimaraes cut a frustrated figure on the pitch given his efforts to help Newcastle come so close to rescuing a point the Brazilian felt his side deserved.

On X, Guimaraes wrote: “Mixed feelings. We will never give up under any circumstances. We deserved more, but many times football is not fair. We stick together. There is still a lot ahead, and your support will always be fundamental. Howay the lads.”