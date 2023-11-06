Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jamaal Lascelles has slammed Arsenal captain Jorginho after the Italian refused to shake his opposite number’s hand following Newcastle United’s win over the Gunners on Saturday evening. A feisty encounter at St James’ Park ended with the Magpies condemning Arsenal to their first Premier League defeat of the season as tempers flared both on and off the pitch at St James’ Park.

Kai Havertz’s strong challenge on Sean Longstaff just before half-time caused a melee between players and staff, whilst Bruno Guimaraes was lucky to escape punishment for a forearm on Jorginho. Newcastle’s goal was also very controversial and was eventually allowed to stand after three separate VAR checks.

Amid all the chaos and controversy on a wet night at St James’ Park, it was an incident after the match that Lascelles took issue with. Asked about his feelings following the match, Lascelles revealed he was delighted with his side’s win - but blasted Jorginho for refusing to shake hands with him.

Lascelles said: “Yeah [I’m delighted], and especially how they go on as well. I’m just so glad that we beat them.

“Their captain, Jorginho, didn’t want to shake my hand after the game. For me, whatever happens on the pitch - handbags or whatever - you show sportsmanship and shake hands afterwards.

“He didn’t do that, so I’m so glad we beat them. Players like that, I don’t think it’s acceptable.

A lot of them walked in but I went up to him to shake his hand but he didn’t want to - and he’s their captain! I was fuming, it’s not on.

“I would never refuse to shake an opposition captain’s hand, no way. You can have as many arguments as you want on the pitch but shake hands at the end, it’s part of the sport.”

Anthony Gordon's goal sealed all three points for Newcastle United against Arsenal

As captain of Newcastle United, Lascelles has been involved in his fair share of battles over the years - and the defender revealed his pride in his teammates’ battling qualities on Saturday night: “I love them, I absolutely love them. We really rose to the challenge and the battle.