Newcastle United are set to be handed a major boost when they return to Premier League action to take on Manchester United this weekend. The Magpies will welcome Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Nick Pope and Joelinton back to the fold.

The latter was absent from Newcastle’s wins over Wolves and Nottingham Forest after picking up ten yellow cards this season. Joelinton has been exceptional for the Tyneside outfit under Eddie Howe but his discipline has been one aspect that he has struggled with.

The midfielder is just four yellow cards away from equalling the Premier League record for most yellow cards received in a campaign and he has another 12 games to avoid claiming that unfortunate title. Currently eight players share the ‘award’, including Lee Cattermole, Robbie Savage and Etienne Capoue.

Joelinton could well break that record if he continues the way he has been this season, though he will be eager to avoid any bookings as he looks to help his side claim a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Chris Sutton’s Premier League predictions for BBC Sport this season has revealed that the former striker could expect Newcastle to get the Champions League spot that they are so desperate for. Sutton has predicted every result in the top flight this season which actually has Magpies currently underperforming as his tally leaves them in fourth place - only behind Chelsea on goal difference.

Sutton’s guesses left Newcastle on 56 points after 26 games - seven more than what they currently have. Meanwhile, the 50-year-old also predicted Man City to win the Premier League, while Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all finished outside the top five.