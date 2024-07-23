Spurs push for free agent amid Chelsea and Villa interest as Man Utd make astronomical bid for Barcelona star
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to boost their defensive ranks with the signing of an in-demand free agent that is attracting interest from the Premier League and Serie A.
Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has already been active in the summer transfer window after paying just over £40m to land young duo Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall from Leeds United and Djurgarden respectively. Despite the presence of Christian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin and Ashley Phillips with his current squad, the former Celtic boss is still keen to add to his options at the heart of his defence.
That has led the North London club to consider a move into the free agent market and five-times capped Spain international Mario Hermoso is said to be their primary target - according to reports in Italy. The 29-year-old is currently out of contract after he failed to agree a new deal with Atletico Madrid and he officially brought an end to his five-year stay at the Estadio Metropolitano at the end of last month.
Hermoso is now believed to be one of the most in-demand free agents in European football and there have been suggestions the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa and Napoli are all keen to secure his services this summer. TEAMtalk have claimed Spurs are ‘lurking’ in the race to sign the experienced defender after he told Napoli he could not wait much longer for an offer from the Serie A club after travelling to Naples to try and finalise a deal and suggested Spurs have ‘a good chance’ of winning the battle for his signature as they can offer a more lucrative contract to Hermoso.
Man Utd launch ‘astronomical proposal’ for Barcelona star
Erik ten Hag’s efforts to strengthen his centre-back options have reportedly forced Manchester United to turn their focus towards a bid for Barcelona star Ronaldo Araujo.
The Red Devils have already completed the signing of Lille’s highly-rated youngster Leny Yoro and are believed to remain in talks with Bayern Munich over a possible deal for Dutch international Matthijs de Ligt. The 13-time Premier League champions have also been linked with big money moves for England duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Marc Guehi - although Premier League rivals Everton and Crystal Palace remain determined to retain the services of both players.
With talks for De Ligt still ongoing, there are now reports in Spain suggesting the Red Devils have made an ‘astronomical offer’ for Barcelona’s Ronaldo Araujo and have offered to double the defender’s salary with the Catalan giants.
However, there is reportedly set to be some disappointment for Ten Hag after Diario Sport claimed Barca president Joan Laporta has played a key role in persuading Araujo to remain with the club for the foreseeable future. The Uruguayan international has been in talks over extending his current deal with Barca sporting director Deco and discussions were said to have reached an impasse before Laporta stepped in to bring an agreement significantly closer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.