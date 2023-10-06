‘One of the best teams in Europe’ - West Ham boss David Moyes makes extraordinary Newcastle United claim
Newcastle United face West Ham on Sunday aiming to build-on the momentum from Wednesday’s stunning win over PSG.
West Ham boss David Moyes has described Newcastle United as ‘one of the best teams in Europe at the moment’ ahead of their meeting with the Magpies on Sunday. Eddie Howe’s side defeated PSG 4-1 in midweek courtesy of goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar on a memorable night at St James’ Park.
“I think Newcastle are one of the best teams in Europe at the moment.” Moyes said. “There is so much quality in their side and the manager has done such a good job.
“He has steered them into a good organisation and shape and I think they are up with some of the best teams in Europe at the minute.
“It is a night in Europe which will be remembered for so long. We had a great night here a few years ago against Sevilla. And there are nights in the club's history like that, and I think Newcastle had that against PSG.
“When you start to get involved in Europe. The Premier League becomes a difficult cycle because of the extra games. I think it is very difficult to explain how tough that is.”
Sunday’s game will be Newcastle’s sixth game in just 22 days since domestic football returned following the international break. Their opponents have had to deal with a similarly hectic fixture schedule and will face Newcastle just three days after their 2-1 win over Freiburg in the Europa League. Strikes from Lucas Paqueta and Nayef Aguerd secured the win for the Hammers in Germany.