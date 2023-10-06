Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Ham boss David Moyes has described Newcastle United as ‘one of the best teams in Europe at the moment’ ahead of their meeting with the Magpies on Sunday. Eddie Howe’s side defeated PSG 4-1 in midweek courtesy of goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar on a memorable night at St James’ Park.

“I think Newcastle are one of the best teams in Europe at the moment.” Moyes said. “There is so much quality in their side and the manager has done such a good job.

“He has steered them into a good organisation and shape and I think they are up with some of the best teams in Europe at the minute.

“It is a night in Europe which will be remembered for so long. We had a great night here a few years ago against Sevilla. And there are nights in the club's history like that, and I think Newcastle had that against PSG.

“When you start to get involved in Europe. The Premier League becomes a difficult cycle because of the extra games. I think it is very difficult to explain how tough that is.”