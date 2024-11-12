Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Could Newcastle United see off the challenges of Brighton, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Spurs to reach the Champions League?

Newcastle United’s recent upturn in form has reignited hopes that the Magpies could challenge for the top four throughout the remainder of the season.

Eddie Howe’s side slipped into the bottom half of the Premier League table following last month’s narrow defeat at Chelsea - but restored some confidence when they inflicted a 1-0 defeat on the Blues in a Carabao Cup tie just days later. Alexander Isak continued his own improved form when he made the most of a stunning cross from Anthony Gordon to give the Magpies a narrow home win against Arsenal before the Swede netted an equaliser in Sunday’s win at Nottingham Forest before Joelinton and Harvey Barnes found the net to give their side all three points at the City Ground.

Although some would suggest the international break has come at the wrong time for Howe and his players after their recent improvement - but the break will also give the Magpies squad a chance to recharge their batteries ahead of what looks like an inviting run of fixtures towards the always crucial festive fixtures. United will return to action with a home game against West Ham United on the other side of the international break before travelling to struggling Crystal Palace. A home game with current league leaders Liverpool comes on the first midweek of December before away days at Brentford and Ipswich Town and a home game with Leicester City come before an always hectic Christmas week.

But what are Newcastle’s chances of gatecrashing the top four? We take a look at a predicted final Premier League table with the help of the stats experts at Opta.

OPTA predicted final Premier League table (top four chances in brackets)

1. Liverpool (99.72%) 2. Manchester City (99.30%) 3. Arsenal (91.02%) 4. Chelsea (49.80%) 5. Newcastle United (21.94%) 6. Brighton and Hove Albion (11.10%) 7. Tottenham Hotspur (10.49%) 8. Aston Villa (8.66%) 9. Fulham (2.80%) 10. Manchester United (2.18%) 11. Nottingham Forest (1.43%) 12. Bournemouth (0.94%) 13. Brentford (0.55%) 14. West Ham United (0.07%) 15. Crystal Palace (0.00%) 16. Everton (0.00%) 17. Wolverhampton Wanderers (0.00%) 18. Leicester City (0.00%) 19. Ipswich Town (0.00%) 20. Southampton (0.00%)