Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has delivered his verdict on Raul Jimenez’s red card against Newcastle United. Jimenez was dismissed by Sam Barrott in the 22nd minute after colliding with Sean Longstaff in the middle of the park.

The former Wolves man was attempting to block a pass from the midfielder but caught him in the face with his hip. He was initially shown a yellow card by Barrott, however, that was upgraded to a red after he was advised to look at the pitchside monitor by VAR.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking post-match, Marco Silva questioned Barrott’s decision to show Jimenez a red card, describing the decision as ‘strange’. Speaking to BBC, Silva said: "He lost the momentum to go in but it's not something serious.

“He jumped into the player but you don’t see something serious, something wrong with the other player. A yellow is right. VAR is trying to find all these moments to give. To justify their job? I don’t know. It’s clear he [Jimenez] lost the momentum. He should have done it in a different way. To go for a red card feels really strange.”

However, Gallagher did not agree with Silva’s view of events and instead supported Barrott’s decision. “Airborne and out of control. He pulls his foot away, I get that, but he can’t stop, therefore it’s a red card. The other clue, there is a massive clue about why it has to be a red card. It’s the ball.”

Jimenez’s red came just minutes after a clash with Jamaal Lascelles. The Mexico international was caught in the face by the Magpies captain and whilst there were calls for Lascelles to be shown a red card for the incident, Gallagher doesn’t believe that the defender should have been sent off.

“I don’t think this is a red card,” Gallagher said. “I don’t think it’s play on, I’ll tell you that, but I don’t think it’s a red card.”