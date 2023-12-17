Newcastle United’s transfer ‘plans’, injury news and cup ambitions - writer Q&A

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our latest writer Q&A answers some burning questions regarding injuries, transfer strategy and the club’s ambitions for the rest of the campaign.

What are Newcastle United’s ambitions now they are out of Europe?

Being knocked out of the Champions League was a bitter blow to suffer on Wednesday night and one that fans, players and the club will hope to bounce back from very quickly. In time, it may prove to be a blessing in disguise to give a stretched squad the chance to have just one game a week in the new year, but that will do nothing but increase the pressure on their domestic league and cup form.

Qualifying for the Champions League again will be the club’s ambition with the potential of silverware also looming large. To do that, they simply must improve their form away from St James’ Park where they have won just once in the league and just twice in all competitions.

Some regression from their stellar campaign last year was inevitable, but the emergence of rivals around them has only served to highlight the big task facing them in the second-half of the campaign. With a good January window, there is no reason they can’t push the teams around them all the way for a Champions League spot, however, my prediction is that they may fall just short of that.

What do they need to do in the January transfer window?

The question that has a different answer every week. Three weeks ago it would have been unfathomable that they would go out and sign a new goalkeeper, now though, that is looking like a possibility.

Signing any player during the winter window is tricky enough, nevermind a goalkeeper who will likely come in and be the main man for just half a season before they reevaluate the situation in summer. David De Gea, Hugo Lloris and Giorgi Mamardashvili have all been linked in recent times but will all be difficult deals to do for a host of reasons.

Elsewhere, their need to strengthen the midfield has waned slightly with the emergence of Lewis Miley, the return from injury of Sean Longstaff and hopefully the imminent return of Joe Willock. Adding to their options in attacking areas may be an avenue they go down, but like they saw with Hugo Ekitike a couple of years ago and Anthony Gordon this time last year, transfers can be a frustrating process and one that other clubs, knowing their desperation for additions, could exploit.

Lewis Miley has impressed for Newcastle United since being introduced to the team.

Are Newcastle United’s injury issues finally subsiding?

Yes and no. Right now they are still without a clutch of key players and will probably have to play matches between now and new year with the same squad of players that are currently available. It’s hoped that Harvey Barnes and Willock will be back soon, although there has been an element of doubt placed on their respective returns in recent times.