Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Paul Mitchell delivered an important message ahead of his first full transfer window as Newcastle United sporting director.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a frustrating summer transfer window for Newcastle during which Mitchell was appointed, the club are expecting another quiet January window. Mitchell has been tasked with leading Newcastle’s recruitment strategy following the departure of Dan Ashworth.

And Mitchell has already lined up one transfer for Newcastle in 2025 with 17-year-old Georgian forward Vakhtang Salia set to officially join the club from Dinamo Tbilisi when he turns 18 in August. The teenager is a regular at Dinamo, scoring six goals in 28 Erovnuli Liga appearances in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salia’s arrival has been likened to the transfer of Yankuba Minteh from Odense in 2023. Newcastle paid around £7million for Minteh before loaning him out to Feyenoord last season and selling him on to Brighton & Hove Albion for £33million, making a considerable profit without the winger playing a match for the club.

Newcastle will look to identify a loan club for Salia for the 2025-26 season to help continue his development. The deal is low-risk for the club but could bring high rewards in the shape of a future first-team star or player with a high sell-on value.

With Newcastle having to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules, Mitchell has stressed the importance of signings like Salia in the coming years.

"We're delighted to get ahead of a number of other top clubs to sign Vakhtang,” he told the club website. "Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.

"We look forward to working with Vakhtang and wish him every success during his remaining time with Dinamo Tbilisi.

As part of the club’s growing recruitment strategy and long-term vision, Newcastle are currently looking to appoint a regional scout for the Midlands at academy level.