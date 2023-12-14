Newcastle United transfers: Kalvin Phillips has been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park during the January transfer window.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester City defeated Red Star Belgrade in their final Champions League group stage game on Wednesday night as Pep Guardiola made nine changes in preparation for their clash with Crystal Palace at the weekend. One of those changes saw Kalvin Phillips make a rare start for the Citizens in the middle of Guardiola’s midfield.

The former Leeds United man has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United in the January transfer window with the Magpies potentially looking to strengthen their midfield options when the winter window opens on January 1. Phillips has made just nine appearances in all competitions for the Citizens this season and with Euro 2024 coming up in the summer, has been tipped to leave the Etihad Stadium in January in order to regain regular first-team football opportunities.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after their win over Red Star on Wednesday night, Guardiola revealed he couldn’t predict what would happen when the winter transfer window opens. Guardiola said: "I don't know what's going to happen. Now he's here and there are a lot of games until the end of January and hopefully he can help us."

Phillips netted a late penalty for City during their win in Serbia and his celebrations caught the attention of many onlookers, with a consensus that he may have been bidding farewell to the travelling support.

Kalvin Phillips appeared to wave goodbye to the Manchester City fans during the game with Red Star Belgrade

Guardiola has previously admitted he feels ‘so sorry’ for the Three Lions man, revealing that he doesn’t ‘visualise’ the midfielder in his City team. “I’m feeling so sorry for Kalvin. It’s just because I visualise something, I visualise the team, I struggle a little bit to see him - that’s all,” Guardiola admitted.

“I ask for good personality, good character and he’s perfect example. I’m so sorry for Phillips - really”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad