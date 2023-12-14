Pep Guardiola provides intriguing update on Newcastle United ‘target’ after ex-Leeds man’s ‘goodbye’ gesture
Newcastle United transfers: Kalvin Phillips has been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park during the January transfer window.
Manchester City defeated Red Star Belgrade in their final Champions League group stage game on Wednesday night as Pep Guardiola made nine changes in preparation for their clash with Crystal Palace at the weekend. One of those changes saw Kalvin Phillips make a rare start for the Citizens in the middle of Guardiola’s midfield.
The former Leeds United man has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United in the January transfer window with the Magpies potentially looking to strengthen their midfield options when the winter window opens on January 1. Phillips has made just nine appearances in all competitions for the Citizens this season and with Euro 2024 coming up in the summer, has been tipped to leave the Etihad Stadium in January in order to regain regular first-team football opportunities.
Speaking after their win over Red Star on Wednesday night, Guardiola revealed he couldn’t predict what would happen when the winter transfer window opens. Guardiola said: "I don't know what's going to happen. Now he's here and there are a lot of games until the end of January and hopefully he can help us."
Phillips netted a late penalty for City during their win in Serbia and his celebrations caught the attention of many onlookers, with a consensus that he may have been bidding farewell to the travelling support.
Guardiola has previously admitted he feels ‘so sorry’ for the Three Lions man, revealing that he doesn’t ‘visualise’ the midfielder in his City team. “I’m feeling so sorry for Kalvin. It’s just because I visualise something, I visualise the team, I struggle a little bit to see him - that’s all,” Guardiola admitted.
“I ask for good personality, good character and he’s perfect example. I’m so sorry for Phillips - really”.
Amid intense speculation surrounding Phillips’ future, Eddie Howe, meanwhile, was asked whether the club had agreed a deal for Phillips in January after reports had suggested that the two clubs had come to an agreement over a potential deal for the midfielder. However, Howe, speaking ahead of their Champions League defeat to AC Milan, quickly shot down those reports, saying: “That isn’t correct.”