Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised Newcastle United for their performance during the win over Manchester United on Saturday night. Klopp, who watched his side defeat Fulham 4-3 in a chaotic game at Anfield on Sunday, spoke very highly of Eddie Howe’s side and their character to play a high-intensity game just days after their 1-1 draw in Paris.

Klopp said: "I don't think I've ever praised [them] before, but I saw them playing last night [v Man United], and I was really impressed, I have to say 'wow'.

"They played the same team, pretty much exactly the same team like in Paris, and that was a big fight. Yes, it was not only a big fight, it was exceptional football, it was a commercial for pressing, counter-pressing and direct football, really good football."

Anthony Gordon’s strike ten minutes into the second-half was enough to give the Magpies all three points and record a third-straight win against Manchester United in all competitions. It was also Newcastle’s sixth league win in a row at St James’ Park and their seventh home league win of the campaign - the only blemish on that almost perfect home record came at the hands of Klopp’s Liverpool back in August.