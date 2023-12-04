‘Exceptional’ - Newcastle United receive shock praise from Jurgen Klopp following Man Utd win
Newcastle United have been praised by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised Newcastle United for their performance during the win over Manchester United on Saturday night. Klopp, who watched his side defeat Fulham 4-3 in a chaotic game at Anfield on Sunday, spoke very highly of Eddie Howe’s side and their character to play a high-intensity game just days after their 1-1 draw in Paris.
Klopp said: "I don't think I've ever praised [them] before, but I saw them playing last night [v Man United], and I was really impressed, I have to say 'wow'.
"They played the same team, pretty much exactly the same team like in Paris, and that was a big fight. Yes, it was not only a big fight, it was exceptional football, it was a commercial for pressing, counter-pressing and direct football, really good football."
Anthony Gordon’s strike ten minutes into the second-half was enough to give the Magpies all three points and record a third-straight win against Manchester United in all competitions. It was also Newcastle’s sixth league win in a row at St James’ Park and their seventh home league win of the campaign - the only blemish on that almost perfect home record came at the hands of Klopp’s Liverpool back in August.
Newcastle now face back-to-back away games with trips to Goodison Park and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to come in yet another hectic week of football. They will have to do these matches without the services of Nick Pope, however, after he was forced off the field with a dislocated shoulder during Saturday’s win.