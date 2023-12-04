‘My main focus’ - Newcastle United star makes Eddie Howe vow ahead of Everton reunion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony Gordon has revealed how he intends to impress Eddie Howe amid a purple patch in-front of goal for the former Everton man. Gordon’s winner against Manchester United on Saturday night meant that he has scored in four consecutive Premier League matches at St James’ Park, taking his tally for the season to six, behind only Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

Gordon is enjoying the best form of his career right now and the 22-year-old is keen to be someone that Howe can rely on game after game. Speaking to NUFC TV, Gordon said: “I don’t think it is a secret anymore, I’m just trying to be consistent when performing, adding goals and assists. But my main focus is to be someone that the manager trusts and hopefully be one of the first names on that team sheet because of that trust.

“I feel like I am doing that with my work back and helping out the left-back behind me. I want to be a winger who can do both, run the other way and then back up going forwards. I don’t think there are many of them at the top level and that’s what I want to become.”

Five of Gordon’s six Premier League goals this term have come at St James’ Park with his sole effort on his travels coming at Bramall Lane during their 8-0 win over the Blades back in September. United now face back-to-back away games this week with a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium coming three days after the Magpies face Everton at Goodison Park. For Gordon, this will be the second time he faces the Toffees since his move from Merseyside last January - but he isn’t allowing the occasion to get to him.

“This game coming up is no different for me than any other,” Gordon said. "It’s another game I’m looking to perform in and win the game.