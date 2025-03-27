Premier League to implement tech that disallowed Newcastle United winner this season

Fabian Schar had a goal disallowed v Brighton by SAOT. The Premier League could implement the technology by Easter | Getty Images

The Premier League are set to implement semi-automated offside technology before the end of the season if the trial continues to be a success.

The FA Cup takes centre stage this weekend following the international break. Four quarter-finals will be played over Saturday and Sunday with spots in the semi finals awaiting the winners of each game.

The Premier League will then return with a full round of fixtures spread over three days in midweek with Newcastle United, in their first match after lifting the Carabao Cup at Wembley, to face Thomas Frank’s Brentford at St James’ Park. The Magpies have just ten games remaining to make good on their ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League again.

Defeat at home to Brighton at the beginning of this month ensured they would not be playing in the FA Cup this weekend, with the Seagulls hosting Nottingham Forest on Saturday night for a place in the final four.

Brighton sealed their place in the last-eight following a strike by Danny Welbeck in extra-time, however, that only came after they were staring down the barrel of elimination in the final seconds of normal time when Fabian Schar looked like he had stolen a win for the hosts. However, semi-automated offside technology, which was being trialled for the first time in English football that weekend, disallowed the goal for offside.

Seeing Schar’s goal chalked off was a real kick in the teeth for Howe and his side - but it could be a scene that they may have to get used to on a weekly basis.

Premier League to implement semi-automated offside technology

Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) was introduced to football at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and has been used in UEFA competitions since. Memorably, SAOT was used at St James’ Park to determine that Dan Burn was onside before he powered a header into the goal during Newcastle United’s 4-1 win over PSG in last season’s Champions League group stages.

The Premier League have discussed the idea of implementing the technology, but have delayed its introduction with its use in the FA Cup Fifth Round being used as a trial. If it continues to be a success, then the technology may be used in the top-flight with Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol reporting that it could be introduced by Easter if this weekend’s trial is a success.

He posted on X: ‘Semi-automated offside technology could be introduced by Easter in Premier League if all goes well in more trials in three FA Cup ties this weekend.’

The only match which will not have SAOT in operation this weekend will be the tie between Preston North End and Aston Villa at Deepdale. SAOT will not be used at this match because Preston are a Championship club with only matches taking place at Premier League stadiums being able to use the technology.

The weekend’s first quarter-final is an all-London affair between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage at 12:15pm on Saturday. That is followed by Brighton v Forest at 5:30pm the same day.

Preston v Aston Villa kicks-off at 1:30pm on Sunday before the weekend is rounded-off by Manchester City’s visit to the south coast to face Bournemouth. That game will kick-off at 4:30pm on Sunday.