Newcastle United will parade the Carabao Cup trophy around the city centre before the club puts on a huge celebration event on the town moor.

13 days after their triumph over Liverpool at Wembley, Eddie Howe and his players will return to Tyneside to celebrate their Carabao Cup win all over again. The trophy was on display at Wembley and then presented to those in attendance as Newcastle United Women defeated Sunderland Women at St James’ Park on Sunday.

However, Saturday’s parade and celebration event marks an opportunity for the whole city to celebrate the ending of a seven-decade wait for a major domestic trophy. Here, ahead of what promised to be a special day in Newcastle on Saturday, we take a look at everything supporters and those planning on attending the event need to know:

Newcastle United parade - bus route

The open top bus parade will begin at St James’ Park and end on the town moor where players and staff will then exit and be introduced on stage before another Carabao Cup trophy lift. Upon leaving St James’ Park, the bus will head down the Gallowgate, along Percy Street and up to the town moor.

Newcastle United parade - timings

The club are still to reveal the exact timings of Saturday’s parade and town moor event. However, they have revealed that supporters will be able to enter the event on the town moor from 1:30pm, with that to end at 7:30pm.

The club have revealed that they will replay the Carabao Cup in full on big screens at the event with DJs and music set to build the atmosphere before the arrival of Howe and his players.

1:30pm: Town Moor site opens

2pm: Carabao Cup Final replay (Town Moor)

4pm: Main Stage entertainment starts (Town Moor)

4:30pm: Bus parade begins (St. James’ Park)

5pm: Bus parade arrives at the Town Moor

5pm: Q&A with legends

6:35pm: Players on stage

7pm: Sela Spectacular Surprise

7:30pm: Event finishes

Newcastle United parade - Sky Sports coverage

Sky Sports have teased that they will cover the town moor event on their channels. They have advertised a start time of 6pm for coverage of the town moor celebrations.

That coverage will likely take place on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League with their other channels covering football in Scotland and the EFL. FA Cup matches this weekend mean Sky Sports will not show any live Premier League football.

Newcastle United parade - tickets

Newcastle United supporters who registered an interest in attending the event will all be permitted to attend the town moor event. The club have been sending tickets in batches over the last few days, with all eligible supporters expected to receive their ticket in plenty of time before the event.

Much like a matchday ticket, these tickets are digital and must be downloaded onto a phone to be allowed entry.

Newcastle United parade - what is/is not allowed?

Food and drink can be brought to the event on the town moor, but alcohol is not permitted. Chairs or seating of any kind are also not permitted.

Bags are allowed, but the club have asked supporters not to bring bags bigger than A4 size or else they will be subject to an inspection upon entering the town moor event. A list of FAQs can be found on newcastleunited.com.