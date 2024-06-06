Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wolverhampton Wanderers have responded after the club’s motion to scrap VAR failed to pass.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ motion to scrap VAR in the Premier League has failed to pass.

Last month, Wolves brought forward a motion for Premier League clubs to vote on whether to scrap the use of video assistant referees in matches. But clubs voted in favour of continuing to operate VAR at the Premier League AGM this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Premier League statement confirming the outcome also acknowledged that improvements to VAR should be made.

The statement read: “As part of thorough discussions at the Annual General Meeting, it was agreed that PGMOL, the Premier League and clubs all have important roles to play in improving the system and its reputation.

“As part of ongoing work to improve VAR, six key areas were focused on as part of discussions with clubs:

“1) Maintaining a high threshold for VAR intervention to deliver greater consistency and less interruptions to the flow of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“2) Reducing delays to the game, primarily through the introduction of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) and the maintained high threshold for VAR intervention.

“3) Improving fan experience through a reduction in the delays, in-stadium announcements from referees after a post-VAR change of decision and where possible, an enhanced offering of big screen replays to include all VAR interventions.

“4) Working with PGMOL on the implementation of more robust VAR training to improve consistency, including an emphasis on speed of process while preserving accuracy.

“5) Increasing transparency and communication around VAR – including expanded communications from Premier League Match Centre and through broadcast programming such as "Match Officials Mic’d Up".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“6) The delivery of a fan and stakeholder VAR communication campaign, which will seek to further clarify VAR’s role in the game to participants and supporters.”

Semi-automated offside technology will be introduced into Premier League matches in the autumn of 2024.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe voiced his frustration with VAR after his side were denied a penalty at Manchester United last month, beliving more power should be given to the referee.

“It's an absolute stonewall penalty, I don't know how VAR has not got involved in that - that's its job,” he said. “I'm the same with VAR as I've always been, I like the power being with the referee even if they miss penalties like they did today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, offsides yes [use technology] but give more power to the referees.”

Following the Premier League verdict, Wolves responded: “While we are disappointed with the outcome of the vote on the future of VAR at today’s Annual General Meeting, we acknowledge and accept the decision made by our fellow clubs and we are reassured that the Premier League is taking the concerns of clubs and supporters seriously.

“We welcome the commitment to improve VAR, particularly in areas that address delays, consistency, and fan experience. While we still believe that Premier League football would be superior for supporters, players, coaches and viewers without VAR, we think that these improvements are crucial for the integrity of the game and for enhancing the overall matchday experience for our supporters.