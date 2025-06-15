Every Premier League deal completed during the summer transfer window so far as Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City make big moves.

The summer transfer window will reopen for business on Monday as Newcastle United look to make progress in securing their first major deal of the close season.

Spanish youngster Antonio Cordero was the only new face to arrive during the first part of a unique transfer window as the Malaga winger officially completed his move to St James Park after the Magpies reportedly saw off interest from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid to secure his signature. Lloyd Kelly’s permanent departure to Juventus and the release of left-back Jamal Lewis and academy product Jay Turner-Cooke were also confirmed and United hierarchy remain in talks with goalkeeper John Ruddy and striker Callum Wilson over extended their time on Tyneside.

However, there has been frustration in recent weeks as a number of players admired by the Magpies recruitment team have been snapped up by Premier League rivals. England Under-21 striker Liam Delap was believed to be on United’s forward targets prior to completing a £30m move to Chelsea and Matheus Cunha was also said to be a priority target before he made a big money switch to Manchester United.

There could be further frustration for Newcastle as long-term target Bryan Mbeumo is said to be in ‘initial talks’ with Tottenham Hotspur and could follow Brentford manager Thomas Frank to their Premier League rivals. There is still plenty of time for Newcastle to move on from a slow start to the window and the Magpies are reportedly targeting a goalkeeper, centre-back, winger and a striker as they prepare for life in the Champions League once again next season.

Although the Magpies are still awaiting their first big deal of the summer, the same can not be said of a number of their Premier League rivals.

Every Premier League deal during the summer transfer window so far

United have secured the signing of Wolves star Cunha and he will expect to start matches. | Manchester United via Getty Images

Arsenal

In: None Out: Jorginho - Flamengo, free, Neto - Bournemouth, end of loan, Raheem Sterling - Chelsea, end of loan, Kieran Tierney - Celtic, free, Nuno Taveres - Lazio, permanent, Marquinhos - Cruzeiro, undisclosed

Aston Villa

In: Yasin Ozcan - Kasimpasa Out: Robin Olsen - released, Rico Richards - Port Vale, undisclosed

Bournemouth

In: Eli Junior Kroupi - Lorient, Neto - Arsenal, end of loan Out: Dean Huijsen - Real Madrid, £50m, Jaidon Anthony - Burnley, undisclosed, Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea, end of loan

Brentford

In: Michael Kayode - Fiorentina, undisclosed, Romelle Donovan - Birmingham, undisclosed, Caoimhin Kelleher - Brentford, £18m Out: Mark Flekken - Bayer Leverkusen, £11m, Ben Mee - released, Ben Winterbottom - released

Brighton and Hove Albion

Tommy Watson has made the move to Brighton and Hove Albion | Getty Images

In: Tommy Watson - Sunderland, £10m, Yoon Doyoung - Daejeon Hana Citizen, undisclosed, Charalompos Kostulas - Olympiacos, £31.7m Out: None

Burnley

In: Bashir Humphrey - Chelsea, undisclosed, Jaidon Anthony - Bournemouth, undisclosed, Marcus Edwards - Sporting CP, undisclosed, Zian Flemming - Millwall, undisclosed Out: Nathan Redmond - released, Jonjo Shelvey - released, Jeremy Sarmiento - Brighton, end of loan

Chelsea

In: Liam Delap - Ipswich, £30m, Estevao Willian - Palmeiras, £29.1m, Dario Essugo - Sporting, undisclosed, Raheem Sterling - Arsenal, end of loan, Mamadou Sarr - RC Strasbourg, undisclosed, Kepa Arrizabalaga - Bournemouth, end of loan Out: Bashir Humphrey - Burnley, undisclosed, Marcus Bettinelli - Man City, undisclosed, Jadon Sancho - Man Utd, end of loan

Crystal Palace

In: None Out: Joel Ward - released, Jeffrey Schlupp - released

Everton

In: Charly Alcaraz - Flamengo, £12.6m Out: Abdoulaye Doucoure - released, Ashley Young - released, Asmir Begovic - released, Joao Virginia - released, Jack Harrison - Leeds, end of loan, Jesper Lindstrom - Napoli, end of loan, Orel Mangala - Lyon, end of loan, Armando Broja - Chelsea, end of loan

Fulham

In: None Out: Carlos Vinicius - Released, Willian - Released

Leeds United

In: None Out: Josuha Guilavogui - released, Joe Snowdon - Swindon, free

Liverpool

In: Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen, £29.5m, Armin Pecsi - Puskas Akademia Out: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Real Madrid, £10m, Caoimhin Kelleher - Brentford, £18m

Manchester City

In: Tijjani Reijnders - AC Milan, £46.3m, Rayan Ait Nouri - Wolves, £36.3m, Marcus Bettinelli - Chelsea, undisclosed, Rayan Cherki - Lyon, £34m Out: Kevin De Bruyne - released, Jacob Wright - Norwich, undisclosed, Scott Carson - released

Manchester United

In: Matheus Cunha - Wolves, £62.5m, Jadon Sancho - Chelsea, end of loan Out: Christian Eriksen - released, Jonny Evans - released, Victor Lindelof - released

Newcastle United

Antonio Cordero will officially join Newcastle United on July 1. (Image credit: NUFCTV) | NUFCTV

In: Antonio Cordero - Malaga, free transfer Out: Lloyd Kelly - Juventus, £20m, Jamal Lewis - released, Jay Turner-Cooke, released

Nottingham Forest

In: None Out: Jack Perkins - Northampton, undisclosed

Sunderland

Jobe Bellingham celebrates promotion to the English Premier League with Sunderland last month. | Getty Images

In: Enzo Le Fee - Roma, £20m Out: Tommy Watson - Brighton, £11m, Jobe Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund, £32m

Tottenham Hotspur

In: Kevin Danso - RC Lens, £20.9m, Luka Vuskovic - Hajduk Split Out: Timo Werner - RB Leipzig, end of loan, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Marseille, £17m, Fraser Forster - released, Sergio Reguilon - released, Alfie Whiteman - released

West Ham United

In: Jean-Clair Todibo - Nice, undisclosed Out: Aaron Cresswell - released, Lukasz Fabianski - released, Vladimir Coufal - released, Danny Ings - released

Wolves

In: None Out: Matheus Cunha - Man Utd, £62.5m, Pablo Sarabia - released, Rayan Ait Nouri - Man City, £36.3m, Chem Campbell - Stevenage