Two Newcastle United goals have been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Season award. The shortlist of nine goals involves strikes by Everton’s Demarai Gray, Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, Willian of Fulham, Brighton’s Julio Enciso and the Wolves duo of Jonny and Matheus Nunes.

And Newcastle United are the only other side with two representatives in the list with Allan Saint-Maximin’s superb last-gasp volley against Wolves and Miguel Almiron’s sumptuous effort at Craven Cottage both also nominated. Both goals recently missed out on being named goal of the season by Match of the Day with Enciso’s long-range effort for Brighton against Manchester City winning that particular award.

Former Magpies striker Ivan Toney has also been nominated for his lob against Leeds United in September. Supporters can vote for their favourite goal by visiting the Premier League website.