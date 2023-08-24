Former Newcastle United and Liverpool striker Andy Carroll could be on the move away from Reading this summer after reportedly being transfer-listed by the club. Carroll joined Reading in September last year, scoring nine times for the Royals.

However, his goals couldn’t prevent them from slipping into League One as off field problems meant they were handed a points deduction that sucked them into the third tier. Those problems have persisted this season and despite the 34-year-old playing every minute of their opening two league games, he could be allowed to leave the club before the summer transfer window closes.

According to Football Insider, Carroll, along with Nesta Guiness-Walker, Tom Holmes and Dean Bouzanis could all be allowed to leave the Select Car Leasing Stadium as a way for the club to trim their wage bill. It has been a summer of upheaval at Reading under new boss Ruben Selles with ten players joining the club and a further 12 moving onto pastures new.

Carroll, meanwhile, is halfway through a two-year contract with Reading during his second spell at the club following a brief two month spell in the winter of 2021/22. After proving his fitness at Reading, Carroll moved to the Hawthorns to reunite with former Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce during his spell as West Brom manager.