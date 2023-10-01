PSG handed major fitness boost but draw blank ahead of Newcastle United clash
Newcastle United v PSG: The Champions League returns to Tyneside on Wednesday night.
Newcastle United face PSG at St James’ Park on Wednesday night and the visitors have been handed a major fitness boost ahead of the game. Kylian Mbappe had been regarded as a doubt for the clash with Newcastle, however, the World Cup winner was fit enough to start their Ligue 1 game against Clermont Foot on Saturday afternoon.
However, Mbappe and co didn’t have it all their own way against the side that started the game at the foot of the table and were unable to find a way past their opponents. Their goalless draw against Clermont Foot was their third Ligue 1 draw of the campaign.
The draw also marked a second game in a row where Mbappe failed to find the back of the net. Despite this recent mini-slump, the Frenchman has still had a scintillating season in front of goal, registering eight goals in just seven appearances in all competitions.