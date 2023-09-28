Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have been labelled as one of the favourites to lift the Carabao Cup trophy after knocking out last season’s treble-winners. An Alexander Isak goal eight minutes into the second-half was enough to knock Pep Guardiola’s side out of the competition and book a tie with the current Carabao Cup holders Manchester United in the next round.

Although that match, which will be a repeat of last year’s final at Old Trafford, promises to be another very tricky tie for Eddie Howe’s side, former Rangers and Sunderland man Ally McCoist believes Newcastle are now one of the favourites to lift the trophy. McCoist revealed that the Magpies, along with Liverpool, should be considered among the top contenders to be crowned champions at Wembley on Sunday, February 25.

McCoist told TalkSport: "You could argue that they'd be favourites at the moment then, them and Liverpool, surely? It's an ideal opportunity.

“For all competitions at the start of the season, Manchester City start as favourites - which is understandable. Therefore, now that they're out, it makes sense for every other club...what an opportunity to get silverware."

The draw for Round 4 was conducted by Neil Lennon and Don Goodman following Wednesday night’s match at St James’ Park with Goodman picking out Newcastle for the trip to Old Trafford. Liverpool were paired against fellow Premier League outfit Bournemouth whilst Arsenal, another one of the favourites, face a tricky tie at the London Stadium against West Ham.