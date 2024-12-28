PSV Eindhoven set firm stance over £40m Newcastle United transfer target

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have been told they have ‘no chance’ of securing a £40m deal for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko during the January transfer window.

The Magpies are believed to be keen to add a wide player to their squad in the new year as speculation over Miguel Almiron’s long-term future at St James Park continues to be the subject of ongoing speculation. Several clubs in the Saudi Arabian Pro League and the MLS have been linked with the Paraguayan international and Brazilian side Botafogo are also said to retain an interest in the former club record signing. Despite Jacob Murphy’s recent upturn in form that has seen the former Norwich City man score three goals and provide four assists in his last four Premier League appearances, the Magpies are still looking to bolster their options in wide areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That led to speculation they had identified Belgian international Bakayoko as their preferred option after he scored six goals and provided three assists in 21 appearances in all competitions for PSV during the first half of the season. A number of outlets in the Netherlands and Belgium suggested a £40m deal was close - but United manger Eddie Howe moved to quell any talk over an agreement in recent weeks.

Speaking earlier this month, Howe said: “That’s not the reality (that an agreement for Bakayoko is close). We’re not close to sealing any transfer or closing in on any player. For me, the discussions on January have been very loose. It’s been very loose discussions, there hasn’t been many discussions in great depth on January, and that’s because we’ve got a lot of games and our focus is on the matches, and we’re restricted to a degree on what we can and can’t do.

“I don’t think that’s our main focus at the moment, it’s certainly not mine anyway. But of course, we’re aware that January’s coming around the corner, and we’ll need to be reactive and ready to do certain things, I’m sure.”

A further update has arrived from the Netherlands in recent days after it emerged PSV are determined to retain the services of several key players and will only accept inflated offers. Eindhoven’s Dagblad journalist Rik Elfrink has suggested the Eredivisie club are ‘absolutely not inclined’ to allow any of their prized assets to leave as they challenge for success on a number of fronts during the second half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “PSV desperately need the current group, including Johan Bakayoko, Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman. PSV aren’t really interested in this, except for bids well above the market value, and are still participating on three fronts.”