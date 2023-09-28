Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United put in a tireless second-half display to knock out a Manchester City side that had until then a perfect record in all competitions this season. Eddie Howe made ten changes for the visit of City, including giving Joelinton a surprise start after he had missed the previous three games following injury whilst on international duty.

The Brazilian’s energy and physicality in the middle of the park helped the Magpies regain control of the midfield, particularly when Bruno Guimaraes was introduced to the game at half-time. It may not have been the prettiest of displays from Newcastle, but their grit and determination saw them home and Joelinton, who assisted Alexander Isak’s winner, was very happy with how he and his teammates were able to fight back in the second period.

Newcastle United news:

Speaking to NUFC TV, Joelinton said: “Big win. Massive.

“The quality of Manchester City, they are a great team, one of the best in the world and we knew it was going to be a difficult game.

“But we had the crowd behind us, the support. I think I did well in the second-half and happy to come back with a big win.

“I think we did better with the ball. In the first-half we just defended and we weren't too good with the ball.

“In the second-half we were much better and we took our chance in a difficult game against City.

As mentioned, Joelinton had been absent since returning injured from international duty and it had been anticipated that the may have kept him sidelined for a few more matches. However, as he revealed post-match, he was keen to get back to full fitness and remind everyone just why he has been such an integral part of Howe’s team over the last couple of years.

“I am so pleased to be back with the team, to help the team.” Joelinton said. “For me it was a long time out.