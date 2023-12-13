Rafael Leao: Stefano Pioli’s 15 word injury update ahead of Newcastle United clash
Newcastle United v AC Milan: Stefano Pioli has provided an update on one of his key players.
AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli has provided an update on Rafael Leao’s fitness ahead of their Champions League clash against Newcastle United. The Portuguese international missed Milan’s 3-2 defeat to Atalanta at the weekend where a brace from former Fulham winger Ademola Lookman condemned Pioli’s side to defeat.
However, reports following the game had hinted that Leao would be fit enough to feature at St James’ Park and Pioli addressed the fitness of his key man as he spoke to the media on Tuesday evening. Pioli said: “Yes Rafa is well and conditions are good for him playing in the starting eleven.”
Leao has been capped 23 times by Portugal and has four goals and four assists in all competitions this season and his return to fitness will be a major boost for Milan who could be without a clutch of key players on Tyneside with Malickk Thiaw, Pierre Kalulu, Noah Okafor, Marco Sportiello and Mattia Caldara expected to miss out.