Rafael Leao: Stefano Pioli’s 15 word injury update ahead of Newcastle United clash

Newcastle United v AC Milan: Stefano Pioli has provided an update on one of his key players.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli has provided an update on Rafael Leao’s fitness ahead of their Champions League clash against Newcastle United. The Portuguese international missed Milan’s 3-2 defeat to Atalanta at the weekend where a brace from former Fulham winger Ademola Lookman condemned Pioli’s side to defeat.

However, reports following the game had hinted that Leao would be fit enough to feature at St James’ Park and Pioli addressed the fitness of his key man as he spoke to the media on Tuesday evening. Pioli said: “Yes Rafa is well and conditions are good for him playing in the starting eleven.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad