AC Milan star man misses Serie A clash - but ruled fit to face Newcastle United
Newcastle United are back in Champions League action this week when they host AC Milan.
AC Milan star Rafael Leao has been passed fit to face Newcastle United, despite missing their 3-2 defeat to Atalanta at the weekend. Milan were defeated by a 95th minute winner from Luis Muriel after former Fulham winger Ademola Lookman’s brace.
Leao missed the game in Bergamo but was able to feature in a friendly match as he aimed to prove his fitness to boss Stefano Pioli. Leao has been capped 23 times by Portugal and has four goals and four assists in all competitions this season.
Newcastle United, meanwhile, saw both Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff return to action after their respective injury issues during the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening. Wilson and Longstaff were second-half substitutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, replacing Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak.
In order to progress out of the group, Newcastle United must win at St James’ Park on Wednesday night and hope PSG fail to beat Borussia Dortmund.