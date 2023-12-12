'No sign' - Three Newcastle United stars ‘missing’ from training footage ahead of AC Milan clash
Newcastle United v AC Milan: St James’ Park is braced for another night of Champions League football.
Newcastle United are preparing for their crunch Champions League clash against AC Milan - a match that Eddie Howe’s side simply must win in order to qualify for the knockout stages. They will come into the game on the back of back-to-back Premier League defeats against Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, but will be buoyed by their good record at St James’ Park this season.
However, fresh training footage ahead of the game has been revealed with Sean Longstaff, Anthony Gordon and Martin Dubravka all not spotted taking part in a light session ahead of Wednesday night’s game. Both Gordon and Dubravka started the defeat to Spurs at the weekend whilst Longstaff came on as a second-half substitute for his first match since the defeat at Bournemouth in mid-November.
Although their omission from training may not be related to any new injury problems, it does further highlight Newcastle’s need to get players back fit and available for Eddie Howe to pick from as a threadbare squad, one that has seen the same ten outfield players start five games in a row, will be asked to compete at the very highest level once again. On a positive note, however, the Magpies were able to welcome back Callum Wilson at the weekend and the Three Lions man did take part in training on Tuesday morning.
Wilson is yet to score a Champions League goal for Newcastle United and his recent injury problems have meant he hasn’t netted since his brace at Molineux at the end of October. Both Wilson and Howe will be speaking to the media later today to preview the game against AC Milan.