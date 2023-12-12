Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are preparing for their crunch Champions League clash against AC Milan - a match that Eddie Howe’s side simply must win in order to qualify for the knockout stages. They will come into the game on the back of back-to-back Premier League defeats against Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, but will be buoyed by their good record at St James’ Park this season.

However, fresh training footage ahead of the game has been revealed with Sean Longstaff, Anthony Gordon and Martin Dubravka all not spotted taking part in a light session ahead of Wednesday night’s game. Both Gordon and Dubravka started the defeat to Spurs at the weekend whilst Longstaff came on as a second-half substitute for his first match since the defeat at Bournemouth in mid-November.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Although their omission from training may not be related to any new injury problems, it does further highlight Newcastle’s need to get players back fit and available for Eddie Howe to pick from as a threadbare squad, one that has seen the same ten outfield players start five games in a row, will be asked to compete at the very highest level once again. On a positive note, however, the Magpies were able to welcome back Callum Wilson at the weekend and the Three Lions man did take part in training on Tuesday morning.