‘Ready’ - Newcastle United star and co-owner issue statements ahead of Arsenal clash

Newcastle United are just 90 minutes away from a return to Wembley and a second appearance in a Carabao Cup final in three seasons.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal stand in their way this evening, with the Magpies holding a two-goal lead from the first-leg after their 2-0 triumph at the Emirates Stadium. Goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon have given them a great springboard to capitalise on tonight.

With the second-leg in-front of their own fans at St James’ Park tonight, Eddie Howe’s side will have all the backing they need to make it back to another major final and give them a chance at ending their seven-decade wait for a major domestic trophy. It won’t be easy against the Gunners, however, after they thrashed Manchester City 5-1 at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts will likely be reliant on their front three tonight, knowing that one or two goals could put them out of sight. Isak and Gordon not only scored in the first-leg, but also combined for their only goal in their Premier League win over the Gunners back in November.

Jacob Murphy, meanwhile, scored at the weekend and has been in superb form of late on the right wing. Four goals and six assists in his last twelve appearances in all competitions puts him amongst the in-form players in the whole of the Premier League and writing in the club’s pre-match programme, he has issued some words of motivation to his teammates.

‘We’re ready for tonight.’ Wrote Murphy. ‘This is a massive occasion for the players and the club and the fans and we have to merge into one and really bring it to them. Let’s do this.’

Murphy was promoted into the club’s leadership group in summer as Bruno Guimaraes was named new team captain. The group, which comprises of Guimaraes, Murphy, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier help set the standards of the team and are a big part of Howe’s squad dynamic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With such a big match and huge reward in store tonight if they can get a win, the Magpies will need leaders like Murphy to step up to the plate and lead from the front. Whilst those on the pitch are in control, 52,000 fans inside St James’ Park will be biting their nails and hoping beyond hope that their team can deliver on the pitch.

One of those that will be eyeing a return to Wembley is co-owner Jamie Reuben, who took to X to write a simple ‘HWTL’ message ahead of tonight’s match.

Your next Newcastle United read: Newcastle United’s £102.5m injury list as key duo doubtful for Arsenal clash