Eddie Howe has spoken for the first time following news that Lewis Hall will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hall missed Sunday’s FA Cup defeat against Brighton after sustaining a foot injury during their 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield four days previous. The club revealed at the weekend that Hall was going to see a specialist on the injury.

However, on Wednesday morning their worst fears were realised when it was announced that Hall would not only miss the upcoming Carabao Cup final at Wembley, a bitter blow after Hall left Anfield a week ago as Newcastle United’s best player on the night, but also that he wouldn’t feature at all between now and the end of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United statement on Lewis Hall injury

Confirming the news on the club website, a statement from Newcastle United read: ‘Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall will miss the rest of the 2024/25 season after sustaining an injury to a bone in his foot.

‘The 20-year-old was injured during the Magpies' Premier League fixture at Liverpool. Following a scan and advice from a specialist, Lewis will undergo surgery before a period of rehabilitation with the club's medical team.

‘Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Lewis the very best with his surgery and recovery.’

Eddie Howe breaks silence on Lewis Hall injury

Speaking to Sky Sports at a media day ahead of next weekend’s Carabao Cup final, Howe was asked his initial feelings about losing Hall for the rest of the season: “Really sad moment for Lewis, he’s been excellent for us this season,” Howe responded. “I know he has been particularly hit by the news and the timing of it has been tough for him with the cup final just around the corner and England on the horizon as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But he’s a really strong character and he will come back from it. It’s a really nasty injury, so we need to make sure he gets treated right and hopefully he will be back to full strength next season.”

Newcastle United’s current injury list

Hall joins Jamaal Lascelles as the club’s long-term injury worries, with the club captain only slated for a return to action until the end of the season. Lascelles injured his ACL during their win over West Ham at St James’ Park back in March and faces another few weeks on the sidelines before a return can be considered.

Sven Botman, meanwhile, has made his return from an ACL injury but has now gone over a month without featuring for the Magpies. The Dutchman injured his knee against Arsenal on February 5 and has not been seen in action since.

Howe has teased a potential return for the defender, but has not included him in any of his matchday squads since being injured against the Gunners. Anthony Gordon, meanwhile, will also miss their next three matches as he begins a suspension following his red card on Sunday.