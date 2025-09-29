Sandro Tonali ‘sad’ after what Arsenal did v Newcastle United

Newcastle United latest news: Eddie Howe’s side fell to a late defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Sandro Tonali has revealed he and his Newcastle United teammates are ‘sad’ after conceding two late goals against Arsenal to fall to a second Premier League defeat of the season. The Magpies led against Mikel Arteta’s side in the first half courtesy of Nick Woltemade’s second Premier League goal of the season.

The German international headed home a wicked cross by Tonali to give his side a lead against the break. However, two late goals from Mikel Merino and Gabriel ensured that it would be the Gunners heading home with all three points.

Headers from Merino and Gabriel late on secured a win for Arteta’s side, their first at St James’ Park in four visits, and meant that the Magpies would end the weekend sat 15th in the Premier League table after matchweek 6.

As always, Sunday’s game was played at full throttle with neither set of players giving an inch to their opponents whilst a couple of contentious VAR incidents ensured that tensions between the two dugouts remained high throughout the game.

Sandro Tonali ‘sad’ after Newcastle United v Arsenal

Defeat to Arsenal was the second the Magpies have suffered in the Premier League this season and the second time they have been beaten on home turf following their defeat against Liverpool last month. That match, much like Sunday’s game, also ended with a stoppage time winner for the visitors when Rio Ngumoha netted past Nick Pope.

Tonali admitted to NUFC TV post match on Sunday, Tonali admitted that his side need to regroup after that disappointing ending to the clash with the Gunners: “We are sad now for the result and for the last ten minutes. I want to watch all the game [back], all the 90 minutes because we played a good game,” the Italian international said.

“It was similar to the Liverpool game, we conceded two goals in the last five or ten minutes and we are disappointed for this. I think we for 80 minutes we played a very good game.

“We need to change very quickly because we play Champions League in three days and we need to be ready.”

Tonali added: “Sometimes in five minutes you can change everything. You can change all the week in five minutes and sometimes in football it’s sometimes crazy, sometimes it’s lucky because you can score two goals in five minutes and you can change your week positively. Now we need to work and keep pushing.”

Newcastle United now have just a few days to lick their wounds and go again as they travel to Belgium for their second Champions League league phase match of the season. The Magpies were beaten by Barcelona in their first outing and will be desperate to seal a win in Belgium to kickstart their European campaign.

A stuttering start to the Premier League season now places huge importance on their clash against Ange Postecoglou’s Nottingham Forest next weekend. That game will be the last they play before the international break takes centre stage.