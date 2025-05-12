Sandro Tonali scored his sixth goal of the season for Newcastle United to help them beat Chelsea 2-0 at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonali got Newcastle off to a flying start at St James’ Park with a goal inside the opening two minutes.

The midfielder won the ball back high up before finishing off a swift attacking move at the back post from Jacob Murphy’s low cross. Chelsea saw Nicolas Jackson sent off in the first half before Bruno Guimaraes doubled Newcastle’s lead late on with a deflected effort from distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win takes Newcastle up to third in the Premier League table and needing just three more points to effectively guarantee Champions League qualification. The Magpies have two games remaining in the Premier League with Arsenal next up at the Emirates Stadium before they host Everton on the final day.

Sandro Tonali ‘best scoring season’ at NUFC

Tonali has certainly made the most of his time at Newcastle this season after returning from a 10-month betting ban.

The Italian has played a crucial role in Newcastle’s surge up the Premier League table during the second half of the season as well as the Carabao Cup win secured in March.

But in addition to his ruthless defensive midfield duties in the No. 6 role, Tonali has also found a real eye for goal during the second half of the campaign. His strike against Chelsea was his sixth in 43 games for Newcastle this season and was his third in his last five at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's good to score here at St James' Park but it's much better to score and win,” Tonali told the club website. “We spoke this week about three games [remaining] and we had a very big chance to play the next season in the Champions League.

“I think today was the first game and the first chance for us for three points. I think the team played very well, especially in the first half.

“In the second half, we were a little bit tired against a big team. The 11 v 10 was different but we played the defensive line very well and it was important for us.”

Tonali admitting it’s ‘much better to score and win’ is a feeling he is used to, given all seven of his goals for Newcastle have been backed up by wins for the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandro Tonali makes Newcastle United future ambitions clear

Tonali was signed for Newcastle as a ‘Champions League ready’ player from AC Milan for £52million ahead of the club’s first Champions League campaign in over 20 years.

Now the club are just one win away from qualifying for the Champions League once again, and Tonali’s contributions this season will be a big reason why.

“I think we need to push again,” Tonali added. “We need to keep pushing because the Champions League is so difficult. Every game matters, every point matters now.

“We need to play game for game. Now we need to work, rest and work for Arsenal. We need to play the same as [v Chelsea]. We need to play to win every game and play the Champions League again next season.”