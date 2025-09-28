Sandro Tonali is set to start for Newcastle United against Arsenal. | Getty Images

Sandro Tonali is set to return to Newcastle United’s starting line-up against Arsenal after being rested in the Carabao Cup against Bradford City.

Sandro Tonali is ready for another three game week for Newcastle United after being an unused substitute in midweek.

Tonali watched on from the bench as Newcastle beat Bradford City 4-1 in the Carabao Cup third round at St James’ Park.

The midfielder dropping to the bench came after he played three successive 90 minute matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Barcelona and AFC Bournemouth in eight days.

But with Arsenal, Union Saint-Gilloise and Nottingham Forest coming up in the next week, Tonali is set to feature heavily once again.

Eddie Howe praises Sandro Tonali’s ‘great ability’ for NUFC

When asked about Tonali playing 90 minutes three times in a week, Howe hinted at a return to the side for the midfielder against Arsenal.

“I think Sandro's got a really great ability to play, and play in the way that he does with the running and the intensity and the physicality that he plays with, and then recover quite quickly and then be able to do it and go again,” Howe said.

“He's at an age where he can do that at the moment. I think he was really impressive at Bournemouth because that was a really tough, not just physical ask, but mental ask after Barcelona, but I thought he played really well again.

“It was nice to be able to give him that rest this week, and hopefully he'll benefit at the weekend [against Arsenal].”

Newcastle United looking to make an impact

It’s been a somewhat frustrating start to the season for Newcastle in the Premier League with just one win from their opening five matches and just three goals scored. The Magpies’ solid defence, keeping four clean sheets in five matches, has resulted in just one defeat and three goalless draws.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have got off to a typically strong start with 10 points from their opening five matches, conceding only twice. A win at St James’ Park would take Mikel Arteta’s side up to second in the table behind leaders Liverpool.

But Arsenal have lost four of their last five trips to Newcastle without scoring. The Magpies beat The Gunners 1-0 at home last season thanks to a goal from Alexander Isak before winning 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with goals from Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon.

Gordon is set to return to Newcastle’s starting line-up for the first time in the Premier League since his red card against Liverpool last month.

Newcastle head into the game sitting 15th in the Premier League table but knowing a win would take them into the top half, potentially as high as eighth.