Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has issued a fresh update on Sandro Tonali after the Italian was banned from football for 10-months. Tonali’s ban was ratified by FIFA ahead of Newcastle’s clash with Wolves, meaning he was unable to feature for the Magpies at Molineux.

Tonali cannot feature in a competitive game for Newcastle United until Tuesday, August 27, 2024. That date means he will miss the entirety of the current season and the first few weeks of next campaign.

Although Tonali cannot feature in a competitive game for the Magpies until that date, it had been suggested that he will be able to train and play in non-competitive matches. However, according to Howe, the club are yet to receive confirmation that the midfielder will be able to partake in training sessions during his 10-month ban.