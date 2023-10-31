Sandro Tonali: Newcastle United issue fresh update following 10-month ban from football
Newcastle United are still ‘awaiting clarity’ over the terms of Sandro Tonali’s 10-month ban from football.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has issued a fresh update on Sandro Tonali after the Italian was banned from football for 10-months. Tonali’s ban was ratified by FIFA ahead of Newcastle’s clash with Wolves, meaning he was unable to feature for the Magpies at Molineux.
Tonali cannot feature in a competitive game for Newcastle United until Tuesday, August 27, 2024. That date means he will miss the entirety of the current season and the first few weeks of next campaign.
Although Tonali cannot feature in a competitive game for the Magpies until that date, it had been suggested that he will be able to train and play in non-competitive matches. However, according to Howe, the club are yet to receive confirmation that the midfielder will be able to partake in training sessions during his 10-month ban.
After confirming that Tonali is still in the north east, Howe said: “He’s here but has not trained with the group yet because we’re still awaiting that clarity.”