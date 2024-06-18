Sandro Tonali official Newcastle United return date confirmed by Premier League
The countdown to the 2024-25 Premier League season has started with Newcastle United finding out their schedule for the upcoming campaign.
The new season officially starts on Friday, August 16, 2024 and runs until Sunday, May 25, 2025.
Here are the key dates for Newcastle United in 2024-25...
Newcastle United’s 2024-25 Premier League opening day & final day
Newcastle United have the rare privilege of starting and ending their Premier League season at St James’ Park, something the club hasn’t done since the 2019-20 campaign.
The Magpies host newly-promoted Southampton at St James’ Park on Saturday, August 17 (3pm kick-off). They end the season on May 25 (4pm kick-off) at home to Everton.
Newcastle United’s first six games
After Southampton, Newcastle make the long journey down to Bournemouth on August 24 before hosting Tottenham Hotspur on August 31.
Trips to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham follow in September before Premier League champions Manchester City visit St James’ Park on September 28.
Sandro Tonali Premier League return date set
Sandro Tonali’s 10-month betting ban will end during the last week of August, meaning the midfielder’s first Premier League match back available for Newcastle will be Spurs at St James’ Park on August 31.
Tonali’s ban is officially lifted on August 29, according to the Football Association.
Newcastle also have an impressive home record against Spurs over the last two seasons having beat them 4-0 at St James’ Park last season and 6-1 in 2022-23.
Newcastle United v ‘the big six’
After hosting Spurs and Man City in their opening six games, Newcastle’s next ‘big six’ encounter comes at Chelsea on October 26. Arsenal at St James’ Park takes place the following week on November 2.
Newcastle then face Liverpool at St James’ Park on December 4.
The Magpies’ final match of 2024 will be away to Manchester United on December 29 and their first Premier League home match of 2025 will be away to Spurs on January 4.
A tricky run in February sees Newcastle travel to Man City on the 15th and then Liverpool on the 26th.
Newcastle will be looking for a third successive St James’ Park win against Manchester United on April 12.
But a difficult end to the season sees Newcastle host Chelsea on May 10 and travel away to Arsenal on May 18 before ending the season at home to Everton.
Newcastle had a solid record against the so-called big six sides last season, at least at home. Eddie Howe’s side beat Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham at St James’ Park last season in the Premier League and Man City in the Carabao Cup.
But they lost all six of their away matches against those sides during the 2023-24 campaign.
Newcastle United’s Boxing Day fixture
Boxing Day is always an important day in the Premier League fixture calendar and Newcastle are at home this coming season.
The Magpies host Aston Villa on December 26, looking to add to their impressive record against them at St James’ Park. Newcastle beat Villa 5-1 in the opening day of the 2023-24 campaign having beaten them 4-0 at home the season prior.
Newcastle United 2024-25 Premier League fixtures in full
Due to broadcasting and cup rescheduling, Premier League fixture dates and times are subject to change. 17/08/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton
24/08/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United
31/08/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
14/09/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
21/09/2024 15:00 Fulham v Newcastle United
28/09/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City
05/10/2024 15:00 Everton v Newcastle United
19/10/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton
26/10/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United
02/11/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal
09/11/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
23/11/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United
30/11/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
04/12/2024 19:45 Newcastle United v Liverpool
07/12/2024 15:00 Brentford v Newcastle United
14/12/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Leicester City
21/12/2024 15:00 Ipswich Town v Newcastle United
26/12/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
29/12/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United
04/01/2025 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
15/01/2025 19:45 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
18/01/2025 15:00 Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
25/01/2025 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle United
01/02/2025 15:00 Newcastle United v Fulham
15/02/2025 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United
22/02/2025 15:00 Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
26/02/2025 20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
08/03/2025 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United
15/03/2025 15:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
02/04/2025 19:45 Newcastle United v Brentford
05/04/2025 15:00 Leicester City v Newcastle United
12/04/2025 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United
19/04/2025 15:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle United
26/04/2025 15:00 Newcastle United v Ipswich Town
03/05/2025 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United
10/05/2025 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea
18/05/2025 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United
25/05/2025 16:00 Newcastle United v Everton
