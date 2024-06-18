Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premier League 2024-25 fixtures: Here are the key fixture dates for Newcastle United this coming season.

The countdown to the 2024-25 Premier League season has started with Newcastle United finding out their schedule for the upcoming campaign.

The new season officially starts on Friday, August 16, 2024 and runs until Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Here are the key dates for Newcastle United in 2024-25...

Newcastle United’s 2024-25 Premier League opening day & final day

Newcastle United have the rare privilege of starting and ending their Premier League season at St James’ Park, something the club hasn’t done since the 2019-20 campaign.

The Magpies host newly-promoted Southampton at St James’ Park on Saturday, August 17 (3pm kick-off). They end the season on May 25 (4pm kick-off) at home to Everton.

Newcastle United’s first six games

After Southampton, Newcastle make the long journey down to Bournemouth on August 24 before hosting Tottenham Hotspur on August 31.

Trips to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham follow in September before Premier League champions Manchester City visit St James’ Park on September 28.

Sandro Tonali Premier League return date set

Sandro Tonali’s 10-month betting ban will end during the last week of August, meaning the midfielder’s first Premier League match back available for Newcastle will be Spurs at St James’ Park on August 31.

Tonali’s ban is officially lifted on August 29, according to the Football Association.

Newcastle also have an impressive home record against Spurs over the last two seasons having beat them 4-0 at St James’ Park last season and 6-1 in 2022-23.

Newcastle United v ‘the big six’

After hosting Spurs and Man City in their opening six games, Newcastle’s next ‘big six’ encounter comes at Chelsea on October 26. Arsenal at St James’ Park takes place the following week on November 2.

Newcastle then face Liverpool at St James’ Park on December 4.

The Magpies’ final match of 2024 will be away to Manchester United on December 29 and their first Premier League home match of 2025 will be away to Spurs on January 4.

A tricky run in February sees Newcastle travel to Man City on the 15th and then Liverpool on the 26th.

Newcastle will be looking for a third successive St James’ Park win against Manchester United on April 12.

But a difficult end to the season sees Newcastle host Chelsea on May 10 and travel away to Arsenal on May 18 before ending the season at home to Everton.

Newcastle had a solid record against the so-called big six sides last season, at least at home. Eddie Howe’s side beat Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham at St James’ Park last season in the Premier League and Man City in the Carabao Cup.

But they lost all six of their away matches against those sides during the 2023-24 campaign.

Newcastle United’s Boxing Day fixture

Boxing Day is always an important day in the Premier League fixture calendar and Newcastle are at home this coming season.

The Magpies host Aston Villa on December 26, looking to add to their impressive record against them at St James’ Park. Newcastle beat Villa 5-1 in the opening day of the 2023-24 campaign having beaten them 4-0 at home the season prior.

Newcastle United 2024-25 Premier League fixtures in full

Due to broadcasting and cup rescheduling, Premier League fixture dates and times are subject to change. 17/08/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton

24/08/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United

31/08/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

14/09/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United

21/09/2024 15:00 Fulham v Newcastle United

28/09/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City

05/10/2024 15:00 Everton v Newcastle United

19/10/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton

26/10/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United

02/11/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal

09/11/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

23/11/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United

30/11/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

04/12/2024 19:45 Newcastle United v Liverpool

07/12/2024 15:00 Brentford v Newcastle United

14/12/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Leicester City

21/12/2024 15:00 Ipswich Town v Newcastle United

26/12/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa

29/12/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United

04/01/2025 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

15/01/2025 19:45 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton

18/01/2025 15:00 Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

25/01/2025 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle United

01/02/2025 15:00 Newcastle United v Fulham

15/02/2025 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United

22/02/2025 15:00 Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

26/02/2025 20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United

08/03/2025 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United

15/03/2025 15:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

02/04/2025 19:45 Newcastle United v Brentford

05/04/2025 15:00 Leicester City v Newcastle United

12/04/2025 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United

19/04/2025 15:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle United

26/04/2025 15:00 Newcastle United v Ipswich Town

03/05/2025 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United

10/05/2025 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea

18/05/2025 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United