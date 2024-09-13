Seven players that could leave Newcastle United in January - and three that won't!

Newcastle United are facing some major calls over several members of Eddie Howe's squad over the coming months.

The fallout from what was an underwhelming summer transfer window continues to dominate the headlines at Newcastle United.

Even now, almost two weeks on, when a return to Premier League action was just over 48 hours away, Magpies boss Eddie Howe was still answering questions on the impact of the summer and his relationship with the club’s sporting director Paul Mitchell. Yet there is a clear desire to move on and focus on Newcastle’s attempts to extend what has been a positive season so far after Howe’s men claimed seven points from three league games and secure progress into the Carabao Cup third round with a penalty shoot-out win at Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

But before we knew it, thoughts will turn towards the January transfer window when the Magpies the challenge of strengthening Howe’s squad, contending with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations and deals with the fact several current members of the United ranks are quickly reaching crucial points in their current contracts. With just over three months to go until the January transfer window opens for business, The Gazette looks at who could leave St James Park during the first month of the new year and points to some players that will not leave the club.

Could leave

There are several major calls awaiting the Magpies hierarchy over the coming months as a number of key players approach the final six months of their current deals at St James Park. Three of those players come at the heart of Eddie Howe’s defence as Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles all find themselves out of contract at the end of the season. Burn and Schar both seem to be firm favourites with the Magpies boss and it seems likely they will be handed a chance to extend their time on Tyneside - and Lascelles seems likely to stay until the end of the season at least as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

However, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka could be facing an uncertain future as he is now in the final year of his current deal. The Slovakia international was linked with a move away from St James Park during the summer transfer window - and his immediate future could depend on fellow stopper Odysseas Vlachodimos, who could well depart on loan during the January window. There have been some suggestions Newcastle could be open to offers for Emil Krafth as the Sweden international heads into the final stages of his current deal - but, as with Dubravka, his future could depend on a team-mate as speculation continues to link Kieran Trippier with a move away from Tyneside.

The Magpies full-back was the subject of interest from Turkish clubs over the summer and interest from Saudi Arabian clubs remains alive. A suitable offer could see an end brought to Miguel Almiron’s time as a Magpie and there is a decision to be made over Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff as both players are out of contract next summer. Their futures may depend on if United are able to add replacements to their squad during the January window.

Won’t leave

First and foremost, it’s important to say every single player in world football has their price - and the same can be said of every player in the Magpies squad. There will be interest in the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, who have all excelled during their time with Newcastle and unsurprisingly have been the recipients of admiring glances from elsewhere. However, what can be said is any offers for the trio would have to be well in excess of the £100m-mark and, as such, means there will be very few clubs able to pull off such moves.

Anthony Gordon (left) and Newcastle United teammate Alexander Isak | Getty Images

Indeed, Newcastle will be looking to reward Isak and Gordon for the major impact they have made over the last two seasons and are believed to be ready to offer new deals to the attacking duo. From Guimaraes’ point of view, the Brazil star is relishing the added responsibility of being Magpies captain - although he will be keen to see the club claim a place in European competition and will hope to become a regular challenger for major honours during the remainder of his time at St James Park.