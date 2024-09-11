The former England winger has given his take on a number of concerns at former club Newcastle United.

Former Newcastle United and England winger Chris Waddle has urged his old club to allow manager Eddie Howe to get on with his job.

The former Bournemouth manager’s relationship with recently appointed sporting director Paul Mitchell has been the source of intense speculation in recent weeks after the Magpies experienced a low-key end to the summer transfer window. A frustratingly prolonged attempt to land Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi came to an unsuccessful end after the Eagles rejected a number of offers for the England star and the Magpies were also rebuffed a late attempt to sign Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

Recent reports have claimed Howe and Mitchell are ready to work together ‘for the good of the club’ and Waddle believes it is the current Magpies boss that should receive the full support of those above him at St James Park, just as he does from the club’s supporters.

He told Casino Apps: “If you employ a manager, I don't care whether you are Madrid or Macclesfield Town, you have got to let the manager get on with his job. Mangers know the game, they know it’s a results business, and if a manager doesn’t hit his objectives, then he knows he will be shown the door. It’s as simple as that. You don’t employ a manager and then bring in a Sporting Director to tell them what systems to play; players to buy. Owners and clubs are becoming obsessed with projects these days, but a project should be built around a good manager. Running an elite club with resources isn’t rocket science.

“You need a vision from the top down and total alignment, and the most important piece of the jigsaw is having a top-class manager to hold it all together. That’s what Newcastle have in Eddie Howe, but it feels like his voice isn’t the most important at the club. Big managers have their say, and they do what they do, and that's why they're successful. They live and die by the decisions they make. If you’re a manager and you’re not calling the shots on transfers, that’s a massive problem. How can you do your job properly? Everyone at Newcastle is behind the boss, not the board. The fans love Eddie Howe at Newcastle and appreciate what he brings to the football club.”

Both Howe and Mitchell have several key decisions to make over the coming months after enduring a challenging summer in the transfer market. Newcastle’s battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations provided one of their major challenges as the Magpies were forced into the sales of young duo Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively. However, United were believed to have entered preliminary talks over a possible deal that would have taken key winger Anthony Gordon to Liverpool - although such an agreement was said to have been viewed as a last resort for the St James Park hierarchy. The England international remains a key player and will be crucial for Howe this season - and Waddle believes talks over a new deal must be concluded as quickly as possible.

“Everyone knows that Gordon has two years left on his contract,” explained the former England winger. “He’s a player that a lot of clubs like, and I can see why. Do Newcastle need to keep him? Absolutely. For me, Anthony Gordon is the future of the club and someone that you want to build around. The club should be looking to nail him down to a new deal as quickly as possible. Newcastle can be cute here and test the water, but they have to make the player feel wanted and feel him out a bit. Once you get around the table with a player or his people, you can get a good indication of where they’re heads at. If Gordon doesn’t want to commit, then Newcastle have to cash in on him at the end of the season. His future is a big deal to resolve for the club. Normally clubs don't let big players get into the last 18 months, so it’s got to be on the top of Paul Mitchell’s to-do list. He's young and he’s getting better all the time. He’s in the England team. They need to tie him down.”

Former England player Chris Waddle during the World Cup 1990 | Fan City

An on-field decision that lies in wait for Howe will come as soon as this weekend as he considers whether to hand Sandro Tonali his first start for just under a year when the Magpies visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon. The former AC Milan midfielder has featured in United’s last two fixtures after returning from a lengthy ban. However, after boosting his fitness with invaluable game-time during Italy’s Nations League wins against France and Israel, Waddle believes Tonali could be set for a start at Molineux and insisted the 24-year-old can form part of a Magpies midfield that can match any in the Premier League.

He said: “I think Sandro Tonali is ready to go back in to the starting line-up. He’s got some minutes into his legs on the international scene, played well, and he looks like he wants to make up for lost time. I think he's ready. He's fit. As I say, he's played well for Italy. I think he'll take Longstaff's role at Wolves. Newcastle will have a midfield three of Joelinton, Bruno and Tonali. That's a tasty midfield, that three. I'm sure Eddie will be thinking, ‘how do I get the balance right?’. It’s a midfield three where each player is complimentary. We didn’t get to see it much last season because of Sandro’s absence, but you look at the blend of players and you would say that trio could give any Premier League team a run for their money. That’s a midfield that could hold their own against anybody in the Premier League, and in Europe.”