Shay Given lauds Newcastle United’s midfield general amid ex-Man Utd star comparisons

Newcastle United reignited their push for a European finish in the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Fulham at St James’ Park - a win that was started by Lewis Miley’s first ever senior goal. Miley was very impressive on Saturday afternoon, however, it was the performance of his midfield partner next to him that really caught the attention of former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given.

Given appeared on Match of the Day on Saturday night and was keen to praise Bruno Guimaraes’ performance, describing the Brazilian as a ‘leader’ who stepped up in the absence of Kieran Trippier to help Newcastle tick. Trippier served a one-game suspension on Saturday after picking up five yellow cards and Given, who also compared Guimaraes to former Manchester United man Paul Scholes, believes the Brazilian ‘stepped up to the plate’ against Fulham to help his team.

Given said: “I was worried before the game from a Newcastle perspective. They’d lost two in a row in the Premier League, lost to Milan in midweek and out of Europe - but this guy really stepped up to the plate today.

“Yes he’s done brilliant in a Newcastle strip since he got there, but I just think that everything he did, he bossed the midfield. He always wanted the ball, he was spraying it wide. At times it was Scholes-like in the midfield playing it out wide to different people and always showing for the ball.

Given continued: “When you want someone to step up in a big game like this, he has been a real leader for Eddie Howe, especially today. He sets the standards and he was involved in all of the goals and all of the positive things they did.”