Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) have released a statement ahead of the clash between Newcastle and Sunderland. The match, which is yet to have a confirmed kick-off date or time, will take place on the weekend of January 6.

Newcastle United haven’t played a match at the Stadium of Light since a 3-0 defeat in October 2015 and haven’t defeated the Black Cats since Ryan Taylor’s free-kick secured a 1-0 win for Alan Pardew’s side back in August 2011. The FA Cup clash will be a hotly-anticipated fixture and one that Newcastle United fans will be keenly awaiting, however, policing concerns mean the Magpies may not be given the full allocation of tickets they are entitled to.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Under Section F of the FA Cup ruled, away supporters are entitled to 15% of the total allocation. The Stadium of Light’s 48,707 capacity means around 7,306 tickets should be offered to Newcastle United supporters and NUST have released a statement, revealing they are ‘expecting’ to be offered the ‘maximum possible’ allocation of tickets.

The statement read: “We would expect the maximum possible allocation of away tickets for our FA Cup tie against SAFC. We will be engaging with NUFC, the FSA and the relevant authorities in seeking the full 15% allocation.”

However, as mentioned, policing and crowd safety concerns may see the amount of tickets offered to Newcastle United fans fall below the 15% threshold. The Safety Advisory Group (SAG), including representatives of the police, fire and ambulance services, must agree on the proposed away allocation. They can then choose to decrease the figure if there is a risk to health and safety. Furthermore, it is likely that the match will be moved for TV coverage and be given a midday or early-afternoon TV slot to help ease these policing and safety concerns.