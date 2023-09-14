News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Shock deadline day Newcastle United ‘target’ included in Spurs Premier League squad amid exit rumours

Newcastle United were linked with a surprise deadline day move for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

By Joe Buck
Published 14th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hugo Lloris has been named in Tottenham Hotspur’s 25-man Premier League squad despite late transfer window speculation linking him with a move away from the club. Lloris hasn’t featured for Spurs since being substituted at half-time of their 6-1 defeat against Newcastle United at St James’ Park in April.

Despite appearing like his time at Spurs could be over during the summer window, with a shock deadline day move to Newcastle United mooted as a potential option for the World Cup winner, he has been offered a glimmer of hope by Ange Postecoglou.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lloris has been included in Spurs’ squad list alongside former Newcastle United stopper Fraser Forster and new signing Guglielmo Vicario - the man who has replaced Lloris to become Postecoglou’s no.1. Spurs, who currently sit 2nd in the Premier League table, face Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon knowing a win could see them end the day top of the league if other results go their way.

Related topics:Hugo Lloris