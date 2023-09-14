Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hugo Lloris has been named in Tottenham Hotspur’s 25-man Premier League squad despite late transfer window speculation linking him with a move away from the club. Lloris hasn’t featured for Spurs since being substituted at half-time of their 6-1 defeat against Newcastle United at St James’ Park in April.

Despite appearing like his time at Spurs could be over during the summer window, with a shock deadline day move to Newcastle United mooted as a potential option for the World Cup winner, he has been offered a glimmer of hope by Ange Postecoglou.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad