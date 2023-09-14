Shock deadline day Newcastle United ‘target’ included in Spurs Premier League squad amid exit rumours
Newcastle United were linked with a surprise deadline day move for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hugo Lloris has been named in Tottenham Hotspur’s 25-man Premier League squad despite late transfer window speculation linking him with a move away from the club. Lloris hasn’t featured for Spurs since being substituted at half-time of their 6-1 defeat against Newcastle United at St James’ Park in April.
Despite appearing like his time at Spurs could be over during the summer window, with a shock deadline day move to Newcastle United mooted as a potential option for the World Cup winner, he has been offered a glimmer of hope by Ange Postecoglou.
Lloris has been included in Spurs’ squad list alongside former Newcastle United stopper Fraser Forster and new signing Guglielmo Vicario - the man who has replaced Lloris to become Postecoglou’s no.1. Spurs, who currently sit 2nd in the Premier League table, face Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon knowing a win could see them end the day top of the league if other results go their way.