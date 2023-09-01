Newcastle United linked with shock deadline day loan move for World Cup winner
Newcastle United transfers: One World Cup winner has been linked with a shock deadline day move to St James’ Park.
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been linked with a surprise loan move to Newcastle United. The Magpies have reportedly launched a bid to sign the World Cup winner on-loan as extra cover for Nick Pope.
Lloris has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs under Ange Postecoglou with new signing Guglielmo Vicario starting the season as No.1. Reports from The Times suggest that Martin Dubravka could seek a late move away from St James’ Park as a route to get regular first-team football - something that may not happen at Newcastle United this season.
Lloris, 36, hasn’t featured in the Premier League for Spurs since being withdrawn at half-time against Newcastle back in April. The Frenchman conceded five times in just 21 first-half minutes on that occasion as Eddie Howe’s side ran-out eventual 6-1 winners courtesy of goals from Jacob Murphy, Joelinton, Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson on a memorable afternoon at St James’ Park.