Newcastle United linked with shock deadline day loan move for World Cup winner

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been linked with a surprise loan move to Newcastle United. The Magpies have reportedly launched a bid to sign the World Cup winner on-loan as extra cover for Nick Pope.

Lloris has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs under Ange Postecoglou with new signing Guglielmo Vicario starting the season as No.1. Reports from The Times suggest that Martin Dubravka could seek a late move away from St James’ Park as a route to get regular first-team football - something that may not happen at Newcastle United this season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad