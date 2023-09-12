Newcastle United’s rivals ‘on verge’ of takeover as major Man Utd update emerges
Premier League news: One top-flight club is on the verge of a takeover - but it’s not Manchester United.
Everton are reportedly ‘on the verge’ of being sold to investment firm 777 Partners. The Miami-based firm are in discussions over ending Farhad Moshiri’s seven year stint as Toffees owner after talks between Moshiri and MSP Sports Capital collapsed last month.
Everton currently sit 18th in the Premier League table and are still searching for their first league win of the season having only picked up their first point of the campaign last time out against Sheffield United. Although talks between Moshiri and 777 Partners are believed to be advanced, no deal has been completed and, as Newcastle United fans know all too well, takeover bids can take a while to complete.
A takeover by 777 Partners of Everton would see yet another Premier League side have American owners with recent takeovers of Chelsea by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital and AFC Bournemouth by Bill Foley recent examples of American owners investing inthe top-flight of English football. The most noteworthy American investment in English football, meanwhile, has come at Manchester United through the Glazer family.
The Red Devil’s have been put up for sale by the Glazers and despite multiple bids and interested parties, don’t appear to be closer to a sale that would end their tenure as owners. Although multiple bids from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim had been explored and submitted, recent reports have suggested that the Glazers may not sell the club and instead remain in control at Manchester United, despite great fan dissatisfaction at their ownership.