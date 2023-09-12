Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everton are reportedly ‘on the verge’ of being sold to investment firm 777 Partners. The Miami-based firm are in discussions over ending Farhad Moshiri’s seven year stint as Toffees owner after talks between Moshiri and MSP Sports Capital collapsed last month.

Everton currently sit 18th in the Premier League table and are still searching for their first league win of the season having only picked up their first point of the campaign last time out against Sheffield United. Although talks between Moshiri and 777 Partners are believed to be advanced, no deal has been completed and, as Newcastle United fans know all too well, takeover bids can take a while to complete.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A takeover by 777 Partners of Everton would see yet another Premier League side have American owners with recent takeovers of Chelsea by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital and AFC Bournemouth by Bill Foley recent examples of American owners investing inthe top-flight of English football. The most noteworthy American investment in English football, meanwhile, has come at Manchester United through the Glazer family.