Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has shone at the 2022 World Cup for England at just 19-years-old and is a player in high demand. Newcastle have not been seriously linked with a move for Bellingham, but having spent over £200million across two transfer windows under the richest football club owners in the world, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Eddie Howe’s side are never too far away from being brought into the conversation.

Newcastle are expected to have a more conservative transfer window in January compared to the previous two as the club looks to manage Financial Fair Play limitations while remaining competitive at the top end of the Premier League table.

And talkSPORT pundit Jordan was quick to link Newcastle’s name with Bellingham, but admits he would ‘be surprised’ if the teenager were to join ‘a work in progress’.

“Could Newcastle be in the market for Jude Bellingham, is he a viable candidate to go to Newcastle United, why would Jude Bellingham go to a work in progress?” Jordan asked on talkSPORT.

“Jude Bellingham has an embarrassment of riches. He hasn’t got to go somewhere that’s going to pour money in order to get somewhere, he can go to somewhere that has already done all of that and walk into a side that is capable of winning the league.

“It won't be a money decision for Jude Bellingham because he won’t become a successful pauper, wherever he goes he’s going to be paid a king’s ransom. If he’s going for £130million, he’s going to get two, three, four-hundred-thousand pounds a-week as obscene as that will sound, maybe even more.

“I would be surprised, I don’t see the step, I don’t see why he’d go to Newcastle. It’s one thing Kieran Trippier buying into the vision, it’s another thing the boy [Alexander] Isak coming over and buying into the vision, it’s another thing the most sought after player, the most sought after player in European football deciding at this stage that Newcastle is the right move.