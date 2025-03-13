Arne Slot has provided an update on two of his key players ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

Liverpool ended Tuesday night’s clash against PSG out of the Champions League following a penalty shootout defeat and with major worries over the fitness of two of their key players. Both Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold were prematurely withdrawn from action by Slot as their participation in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final was thrown into doubt.

Speaking after the match, Slot was asked about the status of the pair and offered a mixed verdict on the likelihood of having them available to face Newcastle United: "I have to ask but for me Ibou was more that he was tired than it was an injury.

“With Trent, he had to come off. That’s never a good sign.

"And from what I heard from people that saw the images or how he got injured, that didn’t look very good. So I would be surprised if he is available for Sunday."

Liverpool issue official Alexander-Arnold and Konate injury update

On Wednesday, as the dust settled on Liverpool’s surprise exit from the Champions League, Slot provided another update on the pair, this time to the club website . Again, the Dutchman reiterated his belief that Konate will be available for selection at Wembley, whilst pouring doubt on Alexander-Arnold’s fitness: “Not on Trent because it is too early to say,” Slot responded when asked about an update on the pair. “With Ibou, we expected only it to be that he was tired or he had some cramps so we are hoping and expecting that he will be ready to play Sunday again.”

Alexander-Arnold’s absence on Sunday will create a major headache for his manager with Conor Bradley, his most natural replacement in the starting XI, also sidelined with a muscle injury. Bradley suffered the issue last month and hasn’t been seen in action since Liverpool’s draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park on Wednesday 19 February.

On the Northern Irish international, Slot said last month: “Conor is out for a few weeks, I cannot detail exactly. It will take a while before he is back.”

Jarrel Quansah replaced Alexander-Arnold on Tuesday night and could be asked again to deputise at right-back at Wembley if his club and international teammate is unable to feature. Joe Gomez will also miss out after being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Newcastle United injury news

Eddie Howe, meanwhile, has a fair few concerns of his own and will certainly be without the services of Sven Botman and Lewis Hall. Both players require surgery to fix their current injuries with Botman given an initial timescale of eight weeks to return to action.

Hall, meanwhile, confirmed on Tuesday that he had undergone surgery on a foot injury. He will not feature again this season.

Jamaal Lascelles remains sidelined with an ACL injury whilst Anthony Gordon will also miss out through suspension. Gordon served the first game of a three-match ban on Monday night and will not be available for selection until Newcastle United travel to Leicester City on Monday 7 April.