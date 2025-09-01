Yoane Wissa is on the verge of joining Newcastle United after arriving on Tyneside to complete his medical.

A £55million package has been agreed with Brentford and Wissa is understood to have signed a four-year deal at Newcastle.

The forward will join Newcastle after issuing a social media statement confirming his wish to leave Brentford on Sunday.

He will become the club’s sixth summer signing after Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, Malick Thiaw, Jacob Ramsey and Nick Woltemade.

The transfer comes after The Magpies reached a Premier League record transfer agreement for Alexander Isak to join Liverpool for £130million. Isak is currently on Merseyside completing his medical and finalising a move to Liverpool.

And in a deal that has mirrored Isak’s in many ways, Wissa is now doing the same at Newcastle.

Sky Sports capture Yoane Wissa arriving for medical

Sky Sports filmed Wissa arriving for his medical at a city hospital on Monday afternoon.

Sky Sports’ Keith Downie posted a short video of the 28-year-old along with the caption: “Watch Yoane Wissa arriving to undergo his Newcastle United medical at a city hospital. He has agreed a four-year contract.”

Newcastle United could complete three striker transfers on deadline day

While it’s set to be a case of one in, one out for Newcastle on deadline day in terms of Isak and Wissa, The Magpies could also agree another striker transfer exit.

Club sources have suggested Newcastle would be open to sanctioning an exit for 22-year-old William Osula, fresh from his full Premier League debut for the club at Leeds United on Saturday.

Osula came off the bench and scored in the 3-2 defeat to Liverpool last week but Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wouldn’t rule out a potential exit for the forward when asked about him.

“I think anything is possible for Will,” Howe said. “I wouldn’t want to put any kind of restriction onto how he’s viewed.

“We will view him and judge him every day, like we do. He’s made great strides in a year.

“Sometimes, when you’re watching someone every day, and you’re so ingrained in their development, you can forget to see the giant leap that he’s made. I think his game is in a much better place.

“I think there’s more growth to come, naturally for someone so young. But he’s got ability and he’s got a talent, and he does score goals.

“He’s scored goals regularly in training, and he is quick and he is strong. He’s got all the attributes, and there will be a time where he has to play regularly to go to the next step, and he’s probably in that moment now.

“Regular football will be something he needs for his own career at some stageBut whether that’s now or in the future, who knows?”

According to Mail Online, Osula is closing in on a £30million move to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt which includes a buy-back clause for Newcastle. It would see Newcastle triple their money on the £10million paid to Sheffield United last summer despite only starting Osula once in the Premier League.