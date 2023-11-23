Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simon Jordan has hit back at complaints over Everton’s ten-point deduction, claiming there isn’t a conspiracy against the Toffees. Jordan even namechecked Newcastle United in his arguments, revealing that every club and their fan base at one time or another has felt aggrieved by decisions taken by the Premier League.

Speaking on TalkSport, Jordan said: "If it's not Manchester City, it's Newcastle. If it's not Newcastle, it's Everton. The reason you’re in the position you’re in is because your owner didn’t run the football club very well.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

"You didn't lose £120million, you lost £350million and you were allowed to adjust £230million down. You made concessions or allowable adjustments far greater than any other football club in the Premier League.

He continued: "I don't understand what they [fans] think they're going to achieve because clearly there was a need for a sanction. Tragically, for Everton, the punishment is a product of its times. It doesn't make it corrupt. There isn’t a conspiracy theory between Richard Masters and others to do Everton down."

Everton’s ten-point deduction moved them into 19th place in the Premier League table and two points off safety. Sean Dyche’s side face Manchester United on Sunday, before a trip to the City Ground next weekend. Their return to Goodison Park - and just their second home game since the points deduction - will come against Newcastle United on Thursday, December 7.