Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have released a statement following a rebranding of the Black Cats Bar ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Newcastle United. Images of the Black Cats Bar being redecorated with Newcastle United colours and slogans appeared on social media on Thursday afternoon before a huge backlash from Sunderland fans.

Newcastle United fans, who will all have to travel on buses to and from St James’ Park on Saturday, have been allocated 6,000 tickets for the FA Cup clash. They will be situated in the North Stand Upper and Lower.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats Bar sits between this and will be accessible for Newcastle fans who have purchased a hospitality package. Following the leak on social media, Sunderland have issued a statement acknowledging ‘a serious error in judgement’ over the decision.

"Sunderland AFC acknowledges that a serious error in judgement was made in relation to Black Cats Bar earlier this afternoon," the statement said.

"We apologise to our fans for the understandable concern they have fairly voiced in response and this sentiment is shared by the Club’s Ownership Group and Board of Directors, who have requested an immediate review is undertaken to determine how this process unfolded.

"A direct decision has also been taken by the Ownership Group and Board of Directors to return the space to its original state and we once again apologise to our supporters that this was not addressed sooner."