Newcastle United’s push for a European place will face a severe test tonight when they Magpies travel to a Crystal Palace side that have taken maximum points from their last two games.

The Eagles head into the game sat in the bottom half of the Premier League table but their recent win at title-chasing Liverpool and Sunday’s 5-2 home hammering of West Ham United should act as a severe warning to Eddie Howe and his players ahead of their visit to Selhurst Park. The United manager referenced both wins in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday and appears to be under no illusions over how much of a test his players will face in South London.

He said: “They have had two very good performances, that has been coming for them. Credit to the new manager (Oliver Glaser) who has come in and played a new system that has got the best out of the players they have. For us, we can’t underestimate this is going to be a difficult game against a team in form. We know we will have to be at our best levels to win.”

There was mixed news on the injury front for Howe as he confirmed midfield duo Joe Willock and Lewis Miley will miss the remainder of the season and will focus their attention on returning to full fitness ahead of pre-season. However, the long-awaited return of striker Callum Wilson will be a major boost for the Magpies boss and will lighten some of the load placed upon Alexander Isak, who has performed admirably during his time as United’s only recognised striker.

But how likely are Newcastle’s chances of claiming a win at Selhurst Park and boosting their chances of claiming a European spot? Stats experts Opta have crunched the numbers and believe Howe’s men have a 41% chance of claiming all three points, compared to a 30% of Palace securing a third consecutive win. The draw, which has been the outcome in four of the last six meetings at the Eagles home, is rated at 28%