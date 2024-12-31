Newcastle United are heading into 2025 with some serious momentum behind them after taking maximum points from their last four Premier League games. There was an air of belief and confidence around Eddie Howe and his players as they ventured to Manchester United on Monday night looking to build on wins against Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Aston Villa over the last ten days.

The foundations for only a second league win at Old Trafford since 1972 were put in place in a stunning opening half-hour from the Magpies as in-form striker Alexander Isak and Joelinton both found the net to put their side firmly in control.

The win over Ruben Amorim’s men means Newcastle are sat just three points shy of the top four ahead of Saturday’s visit to Tottenham Hotspur - although fifth place could also secure qualification for next season’s Champions League if English clubs continue their impressive form in European competition during the current campaign.

But what are the chances of Howe leading Newcastle into the Champions League for the second time in three years? We take a look with stats provided by the experts at OPTA.

