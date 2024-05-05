Surprise Saudi decision could hand £20m Financial Fair Play boost to Newcastle United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s determination to retain the services of one of their key forward players is set to be tested by a Saudi Pro League club once again this summer.

Just 12 months after popular winger Allan Saint-Maximin was sold to Al-Ahli in a deal believed to be worth around £25m, United are reportedly set to receive yet another offer from the Gulf State as Al-Ittihad are said to be considering a £20m move for Magpies striker Callum Wilson. The England international’s future has been the source of ongoing speculation in recent weeks as he approaches the final year of his current deal at St James Park.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe, who had worked with Wilson during his time at Bournemouth, expressed his determination to retain the services of the 32-year-old frontman in the aftermath of Saturday’s impressive win at Burnley.

Speaking at Turf Moor, Howe said of Wilson: “He’s a very motivated player and wants to do his very best at every moment. I've managed him for a very long time now and mentality wise I wouldn't swap him. He's a monster, he's got a focus and when he's got a goal he'll go for it. Of course, I want him at the club next season, I'll do everything I can to make that happen.”