The 22-year-old defender completed a £35million move to Newcastle from Lille last week but was given an extended break after being on international duty with the Netherlands Under-21s side.

The majority of Newcastle's squad returned to pre-season training on Friday. But those on international duty in June such as Botman, Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth, Nick Pope, Chris Wood, Elliot Anderson, Fabian Schar, Miguel Almiron and Jeff Hendrick returned on Wednesday instead.

Hendrick, along with Ciaran Clark and Dwight Gayle, trained with Newcastle’s Under-21s squad with summer moves away from the club anticipated in the near future. For Botman, it was his first taste of working under head coach Eddie Howe at Newcastle.

Following his arrival, he told NUFC TV: “I just want to get started and to play football again.

"The holidays were nice but in the end when you make a step like this, you just want to see how things are going, meet your teammates and everyone around the club – I can’t wait.”

Sven Botman signed for Newcastle United last week (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Botman’s timely arrival allows him to get a full pre-season under his belt at Newcastle before the Premier League campaign gets under way on August 6.

After playing Tyneside neighbours Gateshead behind closed doors at the training ground on July 9, Newcastle head to Austria to face 1860 Munich on July 15 and Mainz on July 18.