‘That’s clear’ - Jurgen Klopp offers surprising assessment of Newcastle United ahead of Liverpool clash
Liverpool v Newcastle United: The Magpies are looking to end 2023 on a high when they visit Anfield on New Year’s Day.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jurgen Klopp has admitted he sympathises with Eddie Howe and Newcastle United following their struggles in recent weeks. The Magpies travel to Anfield on New Year’s Day having lost six of their last seven games in all competitions and are aiming to avoid a fourth-straight defeat in all competitions.
Liverpool, meanwhile, currently top the Premier League table having lost just once in the league all season - and that came in the dying stages against Tottenham Hotspur having been reduced to nine men. Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Newcastle, Klopp has sympathised with his opposite number and the amount of injuries he has had to deal with this campaign as they adjust to balancing the demands of European and domestic football.
Klopp said: “Newcastle have a lot of injuries but they played European football now which they haven't done 50 times in a row. So it's just recovery and then go again, so it's an adjustment and it's been a bit of a problem.
“They have still done well in the games I saw, but Eddie has had to use the same lineup too often, that's clear. Credit to the players and their efforts but it was the same lineup so the players who play all the time are tired and the ones coming back have no rhythm."
Newcastle United have not won a Premier League game at Anfield since 1994 and were denied a point by a very late Fabio Carvalho winner the last time the two teams squared-off in Merseyside. Anthony Taylor, who refereed the pair at St James’ Park back in February, will be the man in the middle for Monday’s game.