Liverpool v Newcastle United: The Magpies are looking to end 2023 on a high when they visit Anfield on New Year’s Day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he sympathises with Eddie Howe and Newcastle United following their struggles in recent weeks. The Magpies travel to Anfield on New Year’s Day having lost six of their last seven games in all competitions and are aiming to avoid a fourth-straight defeat in all competitions.

Liverpool, meanwhile, currently top the Premier League table having lost just once in the league all season - and that came in the dying stages against Tottenham Hotspur having been reduced to nine men. Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Newcastle, Klopp has sympathised with his opposite number and the amount of injuries he has had to deal with this campaign as they adjust to balancing the demands of European and domestic football.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klopp said: “Newcastle have a lot of injuries but they played European football now which they haven't done 50 times in a row. So it's just recovery and then go again, so it's an adjustment and it's been a bit of a problem.

“They have still done well in the games I saw, but Eddie has had to use the same lineup too often, that's clear. Credit to the players and their efforts but it was the same lineup so the players who play all the time are tired and the ones coming back have no rhythm."