Liverpool handed further injury woe as key player out of Newcastle United clash - one remains a doubt
Liverpool injury news: Jurgen Klopp will still be without one of his key players when his side faces Newcastle United.
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Andy Robertson will not make his long-awaited comeback from injury on Monday night. Robertson hasn’t featured for his club since the beginning of October after injuring his shoulder on international duty, but has been making progress on his recovery and reports had suggested that he may be back in action for the Reds in the near future.
However, Klopp has confirmed that his return will not come against Newcastle United on New Year’s Day and that the defender is not close to a return as it stands. Klopp said: "Robertson still needs more range in the shoulder, quite a big surgery so not even close to team training.
“He is good but a long way to go. For sure for January he will [back], he has to get closer and closer.”
Klopp was slightly more hopeful on seeing Alexis Mac Allister return to action, although, he has admitted the Argentine has had little training this week. “Mac Allister will see what he can do today.” Klopp said. “He might be able to step in team training, it's still early. We'll see. If Macca could be back for Newcastle, that would be outstanding.”
Eddie Howe, meanwhile, has admitted it is unlikely he will have any fresh faces back in contention for their trip to Merseyside with Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes still a few weeks away from a return. Jamaal Lascelles, who limped off against Luton Town before Christmas, isn’t expected to feature either, although his injury isn’t regarded as a serious one.